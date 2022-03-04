WASHINGTON DC NATIVE CHUCKY THOMPSON HONORED AT WIZARDS GAME
The Late Musician Was Recognized as a Major Contributor to the Music Industry during the NBA Team’s Black History Month Campaign: “Our Community, Our History.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, February 25, 2022, several Washington, DC, area musicians were honored by the Washington Wizards throughout their game against the San Antonio Spurs. Included in festivities was a posthumous tribute to the late District of Columbia native Chucky Thompson, who passed away on August 9, 2021.
Carl Edward “Chucky” Thompson was an R&B/hip-hop record producer who was best known for his work with Mary J. Blige, Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, and Nas, among several others. He was also a member of the “Hitmen,” a team of in-house producers for Sean “Diddy” Combs’s label, Bad Boy Entertainment.
In celebration of Black History Month, Friday’s tribute was one of six home games where the Washington Wizards featured Black Americans and organizations that are direct products of the Washington, DC, metro area. The evening’s theme was centered around musicians, performers, and those who have made lasting contributions to the music industry. Other artists honored alongside Thompson were Chuck Brown, Marvin Gaye, Duke Ellington, and rapper Wale. Fans enjoyed music videos and songs from the featured artists throughout the game. In attendance was Thompson’s family, who were wearing customized t-shirts that they created in homage to “Chucky” and Guión Partners founder Lindsay Guión, whose company represents the estate of the late musician.
About GUIÓN PARTNERS
GUIÓN PARTNERS is a global management consulting firm founded in 2005 by entertainment industry executive Lindsay Guión. With help from over 65 trained marketing and management professionals, the company works with some of the biggest talents in the music, film, and sports industries, along with many more. They provide innovative solutions to bring projects to the next level.
*Chucky Thompson photos & family video courtesy of Guión Partners.
*Game photo & tribute video courtesy of the Washington Wizards.
