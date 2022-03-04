Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for March 4

Submit Release
JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews Senate Bills 698 & 639, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to MO HealthNet services for pregnant and postpartum women; Senate Bill 678, a measure that would modify provisions relating to funding for the Kansas City Police Department; Senate Bill 649, which would reduce the assessment percentage of personal property in St. Charles County; and redistricting.

