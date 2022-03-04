JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews Senate Bills 698 & 639, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to MO HealthNet services for pregnant and postpartum women; Senate Bill 678, a measure that would modify provisions relating to funding for the Kansas City Police Department; Senate Bill 649, which would reduce the assessment percentage of personal property in St. Charles County; and redistricting.
You just read:
Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for March 4
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.