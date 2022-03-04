Ten to Life, Wild Covid Delirium Tales
A Covid -19 journey into the abyss, a recollecting of Covid delirium, hallucinations from the far reaches of the mind created from what we consciously and subconsciously record of our five senses. Forty days were spent in four hospitals, from Syracuse, NY to Sayre, PA, the author was intubated eighteen days, sedated in an induced coma. Facing a ten percent chance of surviving it, he found himself in the fight for his life.
In his latest book, the author conveys the intensity of how Covid delirium magnifies our most primitive basil emotions. It is nearly paralyzing when fear, anger, regret, sense of loss is experienced during delirium.
To those I hope to reach, to the families that are mired in anguish as their loved ones suffer; I hope that my testimony and recollection of my experience provides some measure of hope, some comfort as we extend ourselves in solidarity. It is a bare and honest account of my Covid delirium. My perceived lifetimes jumped back and forth, yet I felt no disconnect. At no time while sedated did I question all that I experienced to be anything but real. Everything was in place no matter how fantastic or bizarre it may have appeared.—Mike Joyner
About the Author:
In his most important endeavors, he is a husband, a father, and a grandfather to six grandchildren thus far. Professionally he is an author, entrepreneur, image sensor design/layout engineer, PCB designer, a self-professed weekend warrior, outdoorsman, musician, and photographer. His prior works include 2nd Half-3rd Qtr, Hills of Truxton, Tales from the Turkey Woods, and Grand Days. A new book, D.D. Adams-Evolutionary Turkey Call Pioneer is set to be released later this year.
The author is also an owner of a technology company and appears on dozens of US and Worldwide patents for video/image sensor innovations. He spends his quality time in his turkey woods sanctuary known as the “J” Ranch in McGraw, New York, where he lives with his wife Lee.
About Joyner Outdoor Media:
Joyner Outdoor Media was established in 2006 by author Mike Joyner. The company publishes outdoor & hunting-themed works, and outdoor blogs.
Located in the hills above the seven valleys of Cortland County, NY, Joyner Outdoor Media operates from a wonderful log home situated in prime turkey woods providing much inspiration. For more information visit: www.joyneroutoormedia.com
