Southbound I-275 lane and ramp closures from 5 Mile Road to Eureka Road this weekend in Wayne County

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

TAYLOR, Mich. ­- Starting at 6 a.m. Sunday, southbound I-275 will have one lane open from 5 Mile Road to Eureka Road, along with the majority of all on and off ramps to and from southbound I-275 closed, to prepare for shifting all traffic onto the shared northbound side. During the ramp closures, multiple crews will be adding pavement markings on the crossover ramps. All this work is weather dependent. Northbound I-275 currently has one lane open. By 5 a.m. Monday, both northbound and southbound I-275 will have two lanes open in each direction through late fall.

6 a.m. Sunday - 5 a.m. Monday ramp closures (Except exits to M-153 (Ford Road) and US-12 (Michigan Avenue), which will close only after the other ramps reopen.)

- Eastbound M-14 exit to southbound I-275 - Westbound I-96/M-14 exit to southbound I-275 - Southbound I-275 exit to Ann Arbor Road - Ann Arbor Road ramps to southbound I-275 - Southbound I-275 exit to M-153 (Ford Road) - M-153 (Ford Road) ramps to southbound I-275 - Southbound I-275 exit to US-12 (Michigan Avenue) - US-12 (Michigan Avenue) ramps to southbound I-275 - Southbound I-275 exit to Ecorse Road - Ecorse Road ramp to southbound I-275 - Southbound I-275 exit to I-94 - Westbound I-94 exit to southbound I-275 - Eastbound I-94 exit to southbound I-275

By Monday, March 7, northbound and southbound I-275 will have two lanes open between Northline Road and 6 Mile Road. Northbound barrels will begin near Eureka Road while southbound barrels will begin near 7 Mile Road. All on and off ramps will be accessible with median crossover ramps except when crews are working on specific ramps.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure. For more information, go to Revive275.org. Follow @Revive275 on Twitter.