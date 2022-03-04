2022-03-04 12:29:29.513 Kansas City Retailer Sells $100,000 Scratchers Ticket

2022-03-04 12:29:29.513

BP Gas Station, 8025 Hickman Mill Drive in Kansas City, sold a Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket that contained a $100,000 top prize.

The “Black Pearls” ticket was purchased by a Jackson County resident and later claimed at the Kansas City office.

In total, Scratchers players won a combined $883 million in prizes last fiscal year.

In FY21, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.