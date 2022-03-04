Submit Release
News Search

There were 795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,219 in the last 365 days.

2022-03-04 12:29:29.513 Kansas City Retailer Sells $100,000 Scratchers Ticket

2022-03-04 12:29:29.513

Story Photo

BP Gas Station, 8025 Hickman Mill Drive in Kansas City, sold a Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket that contained a $100,000 top prize.

The “Black Pearls” ticket was purchased by a Jackson County resident and later claimed at the Kansas City office.

In total, Scratchers players won a combined $883 million in prizes last fiscal year.

In FY21, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.   

You just read:

2022-03-04 12:29:29.513 Kansas City Retailer Sells $100,000 Scratchers Ticket

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.