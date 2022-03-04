Acton Academy Kennebunkport Enrolling Now for Expanded Middle and Elementary School Programs
Growth is part of the natural progression of the school, which plans to add high school level programming in the near future.
Our whole school just got back from an incredible overnight class trip to New York City, because why just read about Ellis Island when you can experience it? I want more of that.”KENNEBUNK, ME, USA, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In September of 2020, the Stack family officially opened the doors of Acton Academy Kennebunkport, a learner-driven micro school founded on the core philosophy that each child is a genius who can change the world. Their goal is for each child to discover their unique talents and passions while providing practical experiences that enable learners to understand where these abilities and genius can be applied in the real world. Acton students are independent learners who have found great joy and success in this tight-knit community, and they are ready to grow.
In the 2022-2023 school year, Acton Academy Kennebunkport will be expanding to include learners from Kindergarten-Grade 8, with studio space for lower-elementary, upper-elementary, and middle school students. This growth is part of the natural progression of the school, which plans to add high school level programming in the near future.
Kori Stack, who has a Masters in Education and is Co-Founder and Head of School at Acton Academy Kennebunkport, is driven by the desire to make education relevant and engaging for learners. Stack states; “Next year, I’m excited to open our doors to even more students, and to be able to offer them meaningful, hands-on experiences. For example, our whole school just got back from an incredible overnight class trip to New York City, because why just read about Ellis Island when you can experience it? I want more of that; I want make learning come alive for more students. Learning takes hold in these relevant experiences, not from how many facts you can regurgitate on a test. Learning should be fun and you should feel it come alive!”
In addition to full-time educational enrollment, Acton Kennebunkport offers a variety of programming open to members of the community at large. Local families can take advantage of Summer Camp programing, which offers immersive outdoor learning to children 5-14, three days a week. Additionally, those looking to find more opportunity for their children to reconnect with nature throughout the school year can enroll in nature programs, with options for children 0-14.
Acton Academy Network of Schools
Acton Academy Kennebunkport is part of the Acton Academy network of schools. The first Acton Academy was founded in 2009 in Austin, TX, and there are now more than 250 schools located in more than 20 countries around the world. “What I love about Acton is the incredible network of schools to share and learn from, but it’s not about being identical. Each Acton shares the same set of core beliefs, implementing them in unique was that fit their particular community.” states Stack.
At Acton Academy Kennebunkport the model for learning includes:
• Deep Socratic discussions about heroes, history, and self-governance to hone critical thinking skills and the ability to think, write and speak in a powerful way.
• Hands-on project-based Quests to master the tools and skills needed to solve problems in the real world.
• The latest in educational technology for self-paced mastery of reading, writing, and math skills.
• Student agreed upon written promises and covenants that form a tightly bound community of individuals learning to form authentic friendships and honestly resolve interpersonal problems.
• Children of mixed ages learning together in the same classroom. Teachers acting as ‘guides’ instead of lecturers.
• A once weekly, full-day outdoor program where students engage with and learn from nature with an experienced and passionate outdoor guide.
Interested in learning more? Information about enrolling in Acton Academy Kennebunkport, or any of its community programming can be found at: actonkennebunkport.org. On the site, you can also schedule an informational call to address questions you may have and engage with their team.
