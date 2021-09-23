New Youth Outdoor Program Starting in Kennebunkport, ME
Starting on Mon, Oct 4, 2021 Acton Academy Kennebunkport is opening an expanded outdoor program for children aged 4-14 years old, and parents & tots aged 0-4.
It was never my intention to create a full outdoor program, but when you are handed something that could make this world a little better for young people, you jump in with both feet.”KENNEBUNKPORT, ME, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The past 18 months have been difficult for so many. One of the most effective ways that many have dealt with the stress of the ongoing pandemic has been connecting with nature. In children, nature has been proven to improve all aspects of child development including physical, cognitive, social, and emotional. It grows resilience, creativity, self-confidence, and initiative.
— Kori Stack, Head of School, Acton Academy
Starting on Monday, October 4, 2021 Acton Academy Kennebunkport is opening an expanded outdoor program for children aged 0-14 years old, and parents & tots aged 0-4.
“It was never my intention to create a full outdoor program, but life is funny that way and sometimes when all of the right things come together and you are handed something that could make this world a little better for young people, you jump in with both feet. I truly, in my heart, believe that what we are creating will have lasting benefits for our community - the kind of thing that gives you butterflies because you know it's going to be magical,” said Kori Stack, head of school at Acton Academy.
Lead Outdoor Guide Julie Liversidge Goldberg
The expanded outdoor program will be run by Julie Liversidge Goldberg. Julie has such immense passion for the natural world and is one of those amazing people that will calm and challenge you at the same time. For the past 8 years Julie has been mentoring children of all ages in nature connection on the seacoast of Maine.
A Maine native, Julie has a deep connection with nature that goes back to her younger years when her parents immersed her in all things nature. Over time Julie grew into an intuitive, curious, creative, adventurous naturalist. A mother of 5 Julie has shared her love of nature with her children who often follow her up the mountains of the NH Whites, into the deep woods of Maine, or into the gardens on their land. Julie's innate sense of being among nature she would call is "spiritual."
Julie looks forward to connecting and inspiring the students of Acton Academy in their own journey with the natural world.
“I have seen how nature programs have affected our own 4 kids and for 2 of them it was because of Julie,” said Stack.
Free Outdoor Exhibition Monday, Oct 4th
Acton Outdoor Programs will be hosting an Open Outdoor Exhibition on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 9:00 – 11:00 am, which is a free event open to the public. The event will be held at 40 Goose Rocks Rd. in Kennebunkport, ME. This exhibition is a great opportunity to meet the Acton Outdoor Guides, learn some new survival skills, and have some fun!
Learn more about the new outdoor programs, exhibition, and register at https://actonkennebunkport.org/outdoor-program/
Michael Stack
Acton Academy Kennebunkport
+1 207-281-2599
mbstack@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook