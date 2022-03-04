Job Opportunity REM Investigator 1 Position - Middle

REM Investigator 1 Position - Middle

Salary: $3,924 per month DOE

DIDD is seeking to fill a REM Investigator 1 position. This position will be stationed in Middle TN and will be located in Nashville, Tennessee. Job responsibilities include fielding and triaging calls into the DIDD Abuse Hotline and Reportable Event Production email account. This will include conducting follow-up (collecting documentation, conducting interviews with persons supported and direct witnesses, completing SharePoint Entries, etc.) on allegations of abuse, neglect, and exploitation received by DIDD’s Office of Investigation. The REM Investigator 1 will be responsible for completing Customer Complaints Resolution on calls that come into the Customer Focus Services (CFS) Hotline. This will include following up on Complaints that are assigned to them through the CFS Coordinator and completing a Complaints Resolution Form within the required timeframe. This position may also be required to travel within the specified region.

Qualifications include a high school diploma or equivalent, a valid driver license, with investigative experience and or personal / professional experience working with individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. This position will be filled with a person who has the ability to manage multiple projects in a timely manner, be able to work and communicate effectively in a stressful environment, possess excellent verbal and written skills, organize and prioritize assignments, work independently and have flexibility in their work schedule.

Anyone interested in applying for this position should send their resume and proof of education to Melissa.A.Haggard@tn.gov. Resumes should be submitted by the deadline of close of business on March 15, 2022.

If your name appears on the Tennessee Department of Health Abuse Registry, we cannot consider you for employment in this position.

This organization participates in E-Verify. Federal law requires all employers to verify the identity and employment eligibility of all persons hired to work in the United States. This employer will provide the Social Security Administration (SSA) and, if necessary, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), with information from each new employee's Form I-9 to confirm work authorization.

