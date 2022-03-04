Unique and curated lifestyle content launches with Rhelm.com

Lifestyle website inspires women who appreciate authentic experiences

WYOMISSING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolyn Helms, successful entrepreneur and owner of Bell Tower Spa in Wyomissing, Penn., has announced the launch of Rhelm.com, a community of shared lifestyle experiences. Rhelm’s innovative interactive digital platform highlights a multi-media curation of health, beauty, home, fashion, and travel content with experiences meant to inspire individuality.

Carolyn’s career history began with modeling part-time in New York before an interest in hair and beauty led her to pursue a career as a high profile hairstylist and founder of a salon/spa. She later formed a partnership in the Oribe brand of hair products. Decades of success later, Carolyn was ready for a new project.

Enthusiastic in her new role as the personality of Rhelm, Carolyn enjoys sharing her firsthand experiences and representing the mirror image of herself, self-professed as “fun, even quirky -- yet authentic and relatable.” She admits to easily laughing at herself and is comfortable with who she is as a woman whose desire is to share an ultimate goal... to offer extraordinary lifestyle tips, shared experiences, and to host interviews meant to enhance the process of a woman’s evolution in personal growth.

Stories within the Rhelm interact with a larger network that will soon include product categories. For example, beach travel stories connect with a Christian Lacroix pattern on an eco-conscious swimsuit made of recycled plastic bottles. Featured artisanal products such as an exclusive-to-Rhelm metal handbag made by artisan Wendy Stevens will be connected to more stories on travels through Berks County, Pennsylvania, the location of Carolyn’s lakefront home.

You’ll also receive tips from experts on how to create a home spa, and how to apply makeup during the worst of summer’s humidity. In the Rhelm newsletter, you’ll access easy-to-follow steps to align your chakras, and simple hairstyle ideas to add an artistic twist to spring locks.

If you love shopping at local boutiques to discover special products, and if you find joy in spending quality time with friends and family while creating memorable travel experiences, the Rhelm team considers you to be a woman with a style defined as your own--and Rhelm is the place to be!

“We are knowledge, we are support, and we are direction with the help of experts,” says Carolyn. “If you’re looking to elevate your elegance and/or enhance your casual, friendly, hip, and eclectic style, you’ll want to be part of the Rhelm community.”

A curation of distinctive, quality content is created by the team at Rhelm and endorsed by hand-selected influencers who speak to the Rhelm audience. The Rhelm team is focused on one goal: to help you find your true self in the Rhelm, relevant to the real YOU.

