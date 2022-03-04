Pureinsights Named to 2022 KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management
Award recognizes rapid company growth and success in first full year of operation
We are proud of achieving this recognition in just our first full year of operation”HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pureinsights Technology Corporation (“Pureinsights™”) today announced that is has been named to the 2022 KMWorld list of 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management.
— Kamran Khan, CEO
“While digital transformation was well underway more than two years ago, the trend accelerated rapidly when the pandemic hit. It’s true that the tumultuous business climate continues unabated, but smart, knowledge-driven organizations have been successfully seizing products and services that help them identify new opportunities, improve customer service, modernize operations, thwart fraudulent activity, make the right information available to staff members who need it, and, when possible, enhance decision making with real-time information,” said Tom Hogan, Group Publisher, KMWorld. “Against that reality, KMWorld presents the KMWorld 100 for 2022, a list of inventive knowledge management companies whose offerings are targeted at helping organizations expand their use of information and knowledge and accelerate their growth.”
“We are proud of achieving this recognition in just our first full year of operation,” noted Kamran Khan, CEO of Pureinsights. “We are also excited to be leveraging our deep experience with search and AI to be delivering new search application strategies, technology, and managed services to the search application market.”
Pureinsights’ inclusion in the listing is further described in a KMWorld “View from the Top” article entitled “Integrating AI Technology and optimizing search systems.”
In the past year, Pureinsights opened US headquarters in the Washington, DC area (Herndon, VA), European headquarters in London, UK, and a Development Center in San Jose, Costa Rica. The company expects its strong growth to continue in 2022 with additional leadership, technical staff and office locations.
About Pureinsights™
Pureinsights has deep expertise building search applications with conventional search engines. The company helps customers go "Beyond Search", using Knowledge Graphs, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing to build enterprise search applications that better understand user intent and deliver answers users want. "Just make it work like Google."
Pureinsights™ is a trademark of Pureinsights Technology Corporation.
For more information visit us at www.pureinsights.com.
