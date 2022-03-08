Helping Children Find Joy Again After Loss
Author Raven Howell helps children navigate the painful—and often confusing—feelings that arise from the death of a loved one.
This book is an excellent vehicle for presenting the concept of death to a young child before the need for this discussion occurs, says Denise A. Angelo, a licensed clinical social worker.”CHANDLER, ARIZONA, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loss is a powerful experience for any child, especially when that loss involves a member of their family. In her latest children’s book, Finding Joy (Story Monsters Press), author Raven Howell helps children navigate the painful—and often confusing—feelings that arise from the death of a loved one.
— Denise A. Angelo, a licensed clinical social worker
Pamela C. RiceFinding Joy tells the story of a little girl and her adopted brother, John, who rescue a sweet old dog, Joy, from the local animal shelter. As the seasons slide past, the children learn how magical it is to have a pet friend by their sides—romping through the winter snow, splashing through spring puddles, and picking autumn apples. But one day old Joy lays down to take a nap and does not wake up. At first, the children are shocked, finding it difficult to process the feelings of sadness they experience in Joy’s absence. With the love and support of their parents, they learn to recall the good memories they shared with sweet Joy, even preparing them to welcome a new pet friend into the family.
“This book is an excellent vehicle for presenting the concept of death to a young child before the need for this discussion occurs,” says Denise A. Angelo, a licensed clinical social worker and contributor of the resource, “How to Talk to Children About Loss,” included as an appendage to Finding Joy.
The inspiration for Finding Joy arose from the current global pandemic, as many children confront loss and grief for the very first time. “Over the past couple of years, with all the emotions we've experienced, children in particular need to know that we are in this together, that they are safe, included, and not alone in how they feel,” says Howell, who chose the theme of pet loss because of its timeless ability to capture an experience many children will relate to.
“I have always wanted to add a book to our library that helps children process the passing of a loved one,” says Linda F. Radke, publisher of Story Monsters Press and president of Story Monsters LLC. “This story, along with its illustrations, does a tremendous job offering both understanding and hope, and Story Monsters is proud to be the publisher.”
Howell is an award-winning author and poet of more than a dozen picture books and a frequent contributor to Story Monsters Ink, Highlights for Children, Cricket, Jack and Jill, Humpty Dumpty, Fun for Kidz, Ladybug, and The School Magazine. She was also the director of a poetry contest for Story Monsters and compiled the students’ winning poems and artwork in I am Monster Magnificent.
Combining simple, yet powerful prose with richly textured illustrations, Finding Joy is a collaboration between Howell and artist Pamela C. Rice. Following a decorated career in advertising, graphic design, and visual communications, Rice turned to children’s book illustration in 2015 and has since published 12 books, including When the Brown Bird Flies, The Painting Speaks, Aaron’s Dreams, and Rufus Finds a Prize.
Finding Joy and other Story Monsters Press titles are available for purchase in the Story Monsters online store and Amazon. Story Monsters Press is an imprint of Story Monsters LLC, dedicated to publishing books that offer hope, value differences, and help children build character. Each book also includes a curriculum guide complementing the story for parents and educators to utilize with young readers. To learn more about Story Monsters Press, or to request a review copy of Finding Joy, please visit https://www.storymonsters.com/books
About Story Monsters LLC
Story Monsters LLC is home to the award-winning Story Monsters Ink® magazine, the literary resource for teachers, librarians and parents. We also help authors of all genres strive for excellence through our award-winning marketing & publicity services, the Dragonfly Book Contests, Story Monsters Approved!, School Express Press and AuthorBookings.com.
Linda F. Radke
Story Monsters LLC
+1 480-940-8182
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other