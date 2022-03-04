2022-03-04 09:25:01.067 Daughter Gifts Mother $1 Million Winning Scratchers Ticket

2022-03-04 09:25:01.067

A Missouri Lottery player won a $1 million Scratchers prize after her daughter gifted her a winning “Rose Gold” ticket she had purchased at Prince Market, 9826 St. Charles Rock Road, in St. Ann.

“She knows I like to play,” the mother said. “So she gave me the ticket.”

Upon scratching it off, she quickly realized the ticket contained one of the game’s top prizes.

“We were both yelping and yelling!” she added.

“Rose Gold” is a $10 game that launched in August. It currently has over $18.5 million in unclaimed prizes, including one more top prize of $1 million and two prizes of $50,000.

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.