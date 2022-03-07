Summerhill Village in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Announces Availability of 80 New Homes Amid Affordable Housing Shortage
New move-in ready homes are virtually maintenance free and energy-efficient, resulting in lower heating and cooling costs. Model home tours are available.
The new clubhouse project includes access, parking, and bus stop improvements, and is the latest in a series of enhancements to Summerhill Village by Four Leaf Properties.”OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summerhill Village, owned by Four Leaf Properties, has announced the availability of 80 new homes at their redeveloped manufactured housing community in the Charter township of Union, about one mile south of the Central Michigan University campus in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.
— Rodney Nanney, Community and Economic Development Director
The affordable housing crisis is becoming more acute nationally as well as in Mt. Pleasant and surrounding communities. Inventory shortages, bidding wars and price increases in homes and rentals have created huge challenges. For young people, the starter home is disappearing. The US supply of 1,400 square feet or smaller starter homes has fallen to the lowest level in 50 years. Starter homes represented 7% of construction in 2019 compared to 40% in 1980. Baby boomers entering retirement age and looking to downsize are also finding nowhere to go.
“We’ll have 80 new homes available for move-in at Summerhill Village in 2022,” said Michael Callaghan, Managing Partner at Four Leaf Properties. “Models are open for touring with many homes move-in ready now. In addition to affordable new homes, Summerhill Village offers an unmatched lifestyle experience. Our new dog park is open and construction is underway on a 3000 square foot recreational complex with a clubhouse and outdoor playground.”
Rodney Nanney, Community and Economic Development Director for Union Township, added, “The new clubhouse project includes access, parking, and bus stop improvements, and is the latest in a series of enhancements to Summerhill Village by Four Leaf Properties.”
“Summerhill Village is ideal for any homeowner. Buyers will be living in a brand-new, quality-built home that they can move into as quickly as 4 days. It only takes one look and the home sells itself. Inventory is selling quickly,” said Susan Massaway, broker and owner of Results Realty in Mt. Pleasant.
Today’s manufactured homes are selling at a record pace nationally as recognition grows about design, durability and safety of homes built to stringent federal building standards. Factory built homes have a price point of $64/sq foot compared to $180/sq foot for site-built homes. The price disparity is hard to rationalize with homes built from the same quality materials and on-trend features and finishes as any other home.
About Four Leaf Properties
Four Leaf Properties, founded in 2009, is an owner/operator, developer and third-party management service provider for manufactured home communities. Committed to reinvestment, Four Leaf Properties works every day to improve and grow safe, professionally managed communities. Investments in amenities, community events and everyday management creates an environment where residents can put down roots. Four Leaf Properties also offers in house financing to make the dream of home ownership attainable. To learn more about the Summerhill Redevelopment visit https://www.fourleafprop.com/dsv/
