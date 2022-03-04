Zeptagram Signs Parts of Britney Spears and Justin Bieber-Songs
Zeptagram blockchain platform signs Britney Spears and Justin Bieber-songs, generating new revenue streams From NFTs to songwriters and artistsGOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeptagram signs parts of the publishing rights to Britney Spears and Justin Bieber-songs allowing them permission and investors to increase revenue from existing songs. The Blockchain based platform gives power back to original creators of music over their art and provides individual fans access to investments in the music world. NFTs are carving out a New Revenue Stream for both the investors and original creators of music.
Zeptagram’s NFT platform allows users such as songwriters to create NFTs and trade them on the platform. Songs by Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears, Maroon 5, Pitbull, Nicole Scherzinger, Paris Hilton, Nelly Furtado, and Monica have been attained. Some of the songwriter’s songs are currently on the website, while others will be rolled out on the platform and available to investors in the coming weeks. Artists will also be able to make money from NFTs of their merchandise on Zeptagram.
Zeptagram aims to create fairness and transparency as it works to decentralize the music industry by becoming a marketplace for music and other IP rights through the blockchain technologies of the future. In addition, Zeptagram makes it possible for investors and the general public to invest in and own a piece of music history.
The company tokenizes music rights and has created a platform where tokens (NFTs and dNFTs) can be monetized. The rightful owner of songs on Zeptagram will have the opportunity to offer song NFTs to fans, investors, and traders through an app-based platform that employs Blockchain technology.
Fans can own a proportion in a song or an album for the purpose of taking part in future royalties and value growth.Artists can also add to their income stream on Zeptagram through NFTs of digital merchandise (tickets, books, CD/album covers, music videos, autographs, etc.).
The new music industry game changer, Zeptagram’s platform is built on a proof of stake blockchain, one of the fastest, energy efficient blockchain software in the market.
Zeptagram is revolutionizing the music industry by creating NFTs and dNFTs on intellectual properties from songs and merchandise that give power back to creators.
For more information visit www.zeptagram.com or the zeptagram app.
Christina Löwenström
Zeptagram
