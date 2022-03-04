Dealscribe announces full coverage of KKR collateralized loan obligations

Investors using Dealscribe to track CLO deal terms can now see all of KKR's 30 US broadly syndicated CLOs and 16 European CLOs on the system

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dealscribe is pleased to announce complete coverage of KKR's collateralized loan obligations. Investors using Dealscribe to track CLO deal terms can now be sure that terms of all of KKR's 30 US broadly syndicated CLOs and 16 European CLOs are available on the system.Being able to view documents on Dealscribe allows secondary CLO buyers to make quicker investing decisions and improves secondary market liquidity. KKR currently manages the suite of CLOs listed below.Dealscribe is a technology-enabled research firm. It provides unbiased analysis on complex agreements such as CLOs, allowing users to find information quickly and track market standards.Contact details: contact@dealscribe.comUS broadly syndicated CLOsKKR CLO 37 closed 27 Dec 2021KKR CLO 36 closed 2 Nov 2021KKR CLO 39 closed 22 Oct 2021KKR CLO 35 closed 17 Sep 2021KKR CLO 34 closed 28 Jun 2021KKR CLO 33 closed 3 Jun 2021KKR CLO 31 closed 26 Mar 2021KKR CLO 29 closed 25 Feb 2021KKR CLO 32 closed 18 Dec 2020KKR CLO 30 closed 24 Sep 2020, refinanced 5 Nov 2021KKR CLO 28 closed 4 Mar 2020KKR CLO 27 closed 15 Oct 2019, refinanced 16 Feb 2022KKR CLO 26 closed 15 Aug 2019, reset 18 Aug 2021KKR CLO 25 closed 14 May 2019, reset 17 Jun 2021KKR CLO 24 closed 12 Mar 2019, refinanced 20 Jul 2021KKR CLO 23 closed 1 Nov 2018KKR CLO 22 closed 29 Jun 2018KKR CLO 21 closed 11 Apr 2018KKR CLO 20 closed 28 Dec 2017KKR CLO 18 closed 27 Jul 2017KKR CLO 17 closed 30 Mar 2017, reset 25 Mar 2021KKR CLO 16 closed 15 Dec 2016, reset 5 Oct 2021KKR CLO 15 closed 14 Sep 2016, reset 29 Nov 2018KKR CLO 14 closed 27 Jun 2016, reset 23 Aug 2018KKR CLO 13 closed 16 Dec 2015, refinanced 12 Mar 2018KKR CLO 12 closed 11 Aug 2015, reset 3 Oct 2018KKR CLO 11 closed 7 May 2015, reset 1 Dec 2017KKR CLO 10 closed 18 Dec 2014, reset 15 Sep 2017KKR CLO 9 closed 16 Sep 2014, reset 11 Jul 2017, refinanced 15 Apr 2021KKR CLO 2013-1 closed 25 Jun 2013, reset 17 Apr 2017European CLOsAvoca CLO XXV closed 30 Nov 2021Avoca CLO XXIII closed 1 Jun 2021Avoca CLO XXII closed 9 Mar 2021Avoca CLO XXIV closed 12 May 2020, reset 24 Jun 2021Avoca CLO XXI closed 6 Apr 2020Avoca CLO XX closed 15 May 2019, refinanced 13 Dec 2021Avoca CLO XIX closed 7 Nov 2018Avoca CLO XVIII closed 24 May 2018Avoca CLO XVII closed 8 Dec 2016, reset 15 Oct 2019, refinanced 9 Feb 2022Avoca CLO XVI closed 30 Jun 2016, reset 8 Aug 2018Avoca CLO XV closed 5 Nov 2015, reset 20 Feb 2018Avoca CLO XIV closed 23 Jun 2015, reset 13 Nov 2017Avoca CLO XIII closed 16 Dec 2014, reset 15 Apr 2021Avoca CLO XII closed 17 Sep 2014, reset 7 Apr 2021Avoca CLO XI closed 5 Jun 2014, reset 26 May 2017, refinanced 26 Nov 2019Avoca Capital CLO X closed 26 Nov 2013, reset 31 Mar 2021