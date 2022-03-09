Home Energy Efficiency Maximized Again Through 2022 RESNET Cross Border Builder Challenge
With almost 3.5 million homes rated in the US, the Home Energy Rating System (HERS) Index is the industry standard by which a home's energy efficiency is now being measured in the US and Canada”OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award winners of the 2022 RESNET Cross Border Home Builder Challenge, which helps promote the utilization of the HERS (Home Energy Rating System) Index have been announced by Steve Baden, Executive Director of RESNET, and Paul Lowes, President of the Canadian counterpart CRESNET.
"With almost 3.5 million homes rated in the US, the Home Energy Rating System (HERS) Index is the industry standard by which a home's energy efficiency is now being measured in the US and Canada. It’s also the nationally recognized system for inspecting and calculating a home's energy performance” noted Steve Baden.
"The HERS Index is based on an assessment by a certified Home Energy Rater who evaluates the energy efficiency of a home and assigns it a relative performance score. The lower the number, the more energy-efficient the home. The energy efficiency score is based on variables such as exterior walls (both above and below grade), floors over unconditioned spaces, ceilings, and roofs, windows, and doors, vents, and ductwork, HVAC systems, water heating system, and your thermostat, among other elements”, commented Steve Baden.
"The RESNET Cross Border Challenge is a friendly competition between American and Canadian Home Builders to determine just how energy efficient builders can build," noted Paul Lowes. This was the 9th year for the awards. There were a total of 12 builder awards presented for this year’s competition; four were based on having the lowest HERS score for their specific category, sponsored by Power-Pipe® Drain Water Heat Recovery Systems, two special President’s awards based on a fleet of HERS new home ratings, sponsored by Better Builder Magazine and Building Products Canada, and two Net Zero awards including PV Solar applications were sponsored by Panasonic. In addition, the Enbridge Innovation Award sponsored by Enbridge Gas Distribution was presented for a US and Canadian builder. This award went to the builders in the US and Canada that HERS rated a home demonstrating energy/resource innovation in new home construction.
New this year was two HERS H2O awards for builders in the US and Canada sponsored by Greyter Water Systems. These awards went to builders in both countries with the lowest RESNET HERS H2O score. The HERS H2O score measures the builder’s demonstration of water efficiency within the home. The lower the score, the less water consumption.
The awards available were as follows:
1. Net Zero US Builder (including PV).
2. Net Zero Canadian Builder (including PV).
3. Lowest HERS score US Low Volume Builder (< 50 homes HERS rated per year)
4. Lowest HERS score US Production Builder (> 49 homes HERS rated per year)
5. Lowest HERS score Canadian Production Builder (> 49 homes HERS rated per year)
6. Lowest HERS score Canadian Low Volume Builder (< 10 homes HERS rated per year)
7. RESNET President's Award for the US Production Builder with the lowest fleet score under HERS 52.
8. CRESNET President's Award for the Canadian Production Builder with the lowest HERS fleet score under HERS 52.
9. US Enbridge Innovation Award.
10. Canadian Enbridge Innovation Award. 11.US HERS H20 Award.
11. 12.Canadian HERS H2O Award.
The winners for 2022 are:
1. US Net Zero Builder is Zero Net Now, New York with a HERS -16.
2. Lowest HERS score US Low Volume Builder is Zero Net Now, New York with a HERS 27.
3. Lowest HERS score US Production Builder is Thrive Home Builders, Colorado with a HERS 40.
4. Canadian Net Zero Builder is Country Homes, Ontario with a HERS 6.
5. Lowest HERS score Canadian Production Builder is Empire Communities, Ontario with a HERS 42.
6. Lowest HERS score Canadian Low Volume Builder is Linvest, Ontario with a HERS 41.
7. RESNET President's Award is Mandalay Communities, with an average fleet HERS score of 20.4.
8. CRESNET President's Award is Regal Crest Homes, with an average fleet HERS score of 45.1.
9. US Enbridge Innovation Award is Zero Net Now, New York.
10. Canadian Enbridge Innovation Award is Country Homes, Ontario.
11. US HERS H2O Award is KB Home, California with a HERS H2O score of 47.
12. Canadian HERS H2O Award is DIETRICH HOMES, Ontario with a HERS H2O score of 69.
About RESNET
The Residential Energy Services Network (RESNET) was founded in 1995 as an independent, non-profit organization committed to helping homeowners reduce the cost of their utility bills by making their homes more energy-efficient.
RESNET is responsible for creating the national training and certification standards for HERS Raters and Home Energy Survey Professionals, both of which are recognized by federal government agencies such as the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. mortgage industry. For more information contact Steve Baden at sbaden@natresnet.org or visit www.resnet.us.
About CRESNET
CRESNET is a Canadian national, non-profit corporation which was formed in March of 2007. An annual general meeting is held where members may nominate and vote for board members and help set the direction of the organization.
CRESNET was given the exclusive right in Canada to use and adapt all the standards of RESNET. CRESNET undertook to adapt the technical specifications of HERS to calibrate the 100 points to better suit Canadian Codes and practices. That work is now complete and the Canadianized version is termed the E- Scale. For more information contact John Godden at @info@cresnet.ca or visit www.cresnet.ca
About Better Builder Magazine
Better Builder is celebrating its tenth year of publication. This magazine brings together premium product manufacturers and leading builders to create better, differentiated homes and buildings that use less energy, save water, and reduce our impact on the environment. For more information, visit www.betterbuilder.ca
