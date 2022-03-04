Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins’ Podcast for March 4
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, discusses some of those who have visited his office and an award he received this week.
To download audio, please right click on the file name and select Save Target As:
- Senator Hoskins says he always enjoys when people from the 21st Senatorial District come to the Capitol. Hoskins-1-030322 (:20) Q: No. 1 industry, agriculture.
- Senator Hoskins adds he is sponsoring several agricultural-related measures this session. Hoskins-2-030322 (:20) Q: in rural areas.
- Senator Hoskins also says he took home an award this week. Hoskins-3-030322 (:08) Q: Missouri Nurses Association.
- Senator Hoskins says this award is given to Missouri senators for outstanding contributions toward legislation promoting Missourians’ health and wellbeing. Hoskins-4-030322 (:16) Q: from their association.