Because of Covid, a new chemist was born

Chemist Sunny Dhain with wife and business partner Nikita Dhain and their two children

Chemist Sunny Dhain saw a shift in patients' needs during covid and set up a new type of online chemist to meet demand.

Our vision was to create an online chemist where technology and innovation would enable more convenient and personal access to your medication and your clinician.” — Nikita Dhain

NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It cannot be denied that the pandemic has changed people's attitudes and behaviours in some areas of life. Even with the recent lifting of all restrictions, hybrid working is now the norm for many companies, online shopping figures are soaring and also the healthcare industry has seen changes in patient behaviour and needs.

Has Covid changed people's approach to healthcare?

For a time during the strictest Covid lockdown, it was very difficult for people to access healthcare services. However, even now that the world is cautiously returning to normal, people's attitudes have changed and they no longer want to spend time making appointments with their GP or wait in long queues at the local chemist.

Chemist and clinician Sunny Dhain and wife Nikita Dhain saw the shifting consumer preferences and took the opportunity to create an improved chemist, combining the best of both the traditional brick and mortar chemist as well as the online chemist offering. That was the beginning of The Family Chemist.

The Family Chemist - An online chemist with a personal touch.

The Family Chemist prides itself on having a very personal approach despite being online. This way the best of both the online and brick and mortar worlds is combined in the business model. The online aspect offers customers easy access, greater anonymity and fast, discreet delivery. The personal touch is added by Sunny. With just a click, a free online consultation can be booked with Sunny who is a highly trained specialist.

The Family Chemist is a family business run by the couple who are working together to make the business a success.

Sunny's experience as a pharmacist and clinician shaped the vision of the Family Chemist. He realised that simply having a brick and mortar store had a lot of limitations such as limited hours and long waiting times for patients. However, he also realised that putting a face to patients and families was a key aspect of the job that online chemists lacked.

The Family Chemist is here to stay

Just like hybrid working is the new norm in business, Nikita and Sunny are both confident that their new and improved approach to healthcare is here to stay and will help make life easier for many people and families in the community.