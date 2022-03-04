Geki Corp comes up with great YouTube video to promote the concept of hospitality entertainment
Geki Corp, a renowned business artist group works largely on making some of the most unique and heartfelt music video. Their latest launch is ‘Temaki’ which when translated from Japanese means ‘hand rolled’. The video essentially conveys the subject of first light and echoes the sentiments that the world will resume its normal activity once this pandemic is over and that is going to happen very soon.
The video revolves around the concept of hospitality entertainment.
Temaki means “Hand-rolled” in Japanese; It is actually used for hand-rolled sushi. The video “Temaki” sends a message out to the world to spread positivity and affinity of loved ones. The video is based on the story of “First Light”. This story brings hope that the world will return to its normal operation once the pandemic ends. The underlying theme of Temaki is that people can enjoy making a wonderful dish like sushi with friends and family. Sushi is a kind of dish that is best enjoyed when loved ones gather around and have a joyous time together.
It was found out in research that less than 70% of people meet their loved ones without worrying about getting infected from the COVID-19 pandemic. This pandemic has really created distances among people, but Temaki aims to remove these distances. Once the pandemic ends, people can get back together and make sushis with those that they love, without worrying about anything.
Hiroki Katsuhisa is talented video director and he dabbles in web content and social media. The music used in the song is the original Temakisushi and it has been penned by Airi Furukawa who boasts of a massive 2 million YouTube views. Choreographed by Astoco (Asuka Kaneko and Motoko Kimura). So, it goes on to show as to how the best of people came in together to make this inspiring and happy video that sets the tone for the happiness to follow after this gloomy pandemic that cut most people off even from their near and dear ones.
The video features seven multinational dancers who put their heart and soul into creating such an amazing dance video. The dancers have done an awesome job in fulfilling the core message of the video and the story behind it. The dancers, starring in the video are Asuka Kuga, KTea, Tait Angle, Cimacho, Sanika, Vin, and Jay-K.
The music video, Temaki also promotes a sushi kit created by LAC Corp. This kit contains recipe information to create the perfect, hand-rolled sushi. This kit by LAC Corp allows people to experience an authentic Japanese cuisine experience, again, while having a splendid time with their loved ones, be it family or friends. The sushi kit also contains seven paper cranes. Cranes depict good fortune and happiness in Japanese culture, and that’s the main aim for this sushi kit.
The music video and the sushi kit also aim at bringing more opportunities to workers in Japan. Once the video spreads out to the world, and more people get hooked to sushi, there will be more work for the farmers and agriculturists of Japan to produce more rice, farm products, and fishery products. But most importantly, the sushi represents bringing joy, happiness, and smiles to the world.
The video ends with the message that when this pandemic is fully gone, may this be the product that will act like the first light for people. Those who would like to see more of such impressive work by the business artist group Geki Corp should make it a point to visit (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zM8A3PZDGw)
About Geki Corp
Geki Corp is one of the leading business artist group that works mainly on making some of the best concept videos. They are known for their finest creative and inspiring ideas that are unique and are sure to leave an everlasting impression.
About LAC Corp
Through the food and media industries, LAC corp supports and promotes the field of animal protection, which supports "maintain the abundance of land."
The LAC has a team named the "Wander-Nyander Creation Association" that works on enlightenment activities such as web media, picture books, video, and music.
TEMAKI（Hand-rolled）SUSHI DANCE ＆ MUSIC VIDEO - FIRST LIGHT