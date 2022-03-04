Goodera commemorates Women’s History Month with their flagship campaign on women in STEM - #HerStory

Goodera is the world's largest virtual volunteering platform

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodera, the world's largest virtual volunteering platform, announced their flagship campaign for March - #HerStory. The campaign commemorates Women's History Month and International Women's Day on March 8th by highlighting the achievements of women in STEM-based fields worldwide.

Goodera's campaign will feature women ambassadors in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) - a notoriously male-dominated professional domain. By talking about their challenges, achievements, and experiences, #HerStory will seek to inspire the next generation of women in STEM. The campaign will feature real-life success stories of doctors, engineers, researchers, and other vocal advocates of the theme.

Women leaders across companies like Meta, GWASE, Snap, SThree, and more have lent their support. Their unique feature stories will touch upon various aspects of their professional lives as they recount experiences of breaking stereotypes during their rise to the top.

Further, many of Goodera's clients, including Mitel, Merz Pharmaceuticals, First Source UK, and India, Genpact, among others, have lent their wholehearted support for Goodera's Women's History Month campaigns. They will participate in many virtual volunteering events that empower women throughout March.

Goodera's Chief of Staff, Deepti Gupta, said, "We wanted our Women's History Month/Women's Day campaign to resonate across the board and bring forth the challenges women went through (and still do) in STEM-based careers. #HerStory will seek to break barriers, highlight women's STEM achievements, and let girls know that their dreams are valid. Women are in no way inferior to men, and we hope this can send a positive message that geniuses come in all genders."

Goodera releases micro-actions on their Zoom App to support Women in STEM:

In addition to featuring women in STEM, Goodera will also be pushing out micro-actions on their Zoom App, "Karma by Goodera." Users can now take 10-15 minutes during Zoom meetings to complete virtual activities that are themed around women in STEM. These include taking a quiz to celebrate women's contributions in STEM, signing a petition to support the equal representation of women in STEM curriculums, and sharing stories of women who inspired girls to take up STEM careers.

These micro-actions are one part of the more extensive set of employee engagement opportunities around Women in STEM. There will also be a webinar featuring STEM ambassadors in March, moderated by Deepti.

Speaking about the #HerStory campaign, Abhishek Humbad, Goodera's Founder, said, "Goodera has always prided itself on being an organization that champions equality. This initiative is yet another example of the concerted efforts to create a world free of bias in any form. By empowering the girls of tomorrow to believe and take actionable steps in this field, #HerStory will spark a flame that could hopefully change the world for the better."

About Goodera:

Goodera is the world's largest volunteering platform. Its hybrid and virtual volunteering platform allow companies to access various curated volunteering opportunities and social causes. Goodera's 200+ clientele list includes 50 Fortune 500 companies and works with 50,000+ non-profit organizations across 100+ countries. Since its inception, Goodera has onboarded and engaged up to 1 million corporate volunteers with various virtual and hybrid causes worldwide.

Goodera has also created Karma Hub - the world's largest repository of virtual volunteering opportunities. Their partnerships include companies in more than 100+ countries, with an 80+ volunteer NPS rating, offering activities in up to 15 languages.