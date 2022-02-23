Goodera to power social impact opportunities at the HR Transform 2022 Conference in Las Vegas

Goodera is the world's largest virtual volunteering platform

Goodera is the official sponsor of social impact activities at the HR Transform 2022 Conference in Las Vegas.

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodera, the world's largest virtual volunteering platform, announced they would sponsor volunteering activities at the HR Transform 2022 (HRT) conference in Las Vegas.

The event, happening from March 14-16th, 2022, brings together leading HR and business executives, entrepreneurs, and investors worldwide. It will feature 65 sessions across two and a half days, focusing on content related to human first, social impact, digital future, and workplace transformation. HR Transform further brings together a curated and diverse group of HR thought leaders and executives from various industries, including Mark Levy, Goodera's ambassador and advisor.

Goodera will be present at booth #605 during the event, allowing attendees to deep-dive and understand how virtual volunteering can enable social impact within their organizations.

Since its inception, Goodera has onboarded and engaged up to 1 million corporate volunteers with various virtual and hybrid causes worldwide. They also work with prominent corporate leaders as their ambassadors, including Ursula Burns (ex-CEO at Xerox), and Arianna Huffington, Founder of Thrive Global and the Huffington Post.

Maximizing volunteering opportunities at the Social Impact Activation arena:

Attendees can participate in two volunteering events on the spot at Goodera's booth in the Expo Hall. These include decorating hearts to send love and warmth to the elderly; and creating career snapshots to motivate young girls of color with the necessary employability skills.

The goal of the activities is to enable attendees to give back to the community as part of the conference. They can also visualize how they can incorporate volunteering as a critical method of driving belonging and employee engagement in the workplace.

Abhishek Humbad, Goodera's Founder, said,

"Ever since we pivoted to volunteering, we've seen a paradigm shift in how companies approach employee engagement. We are excited to partner with HR Transform and help attendees visualize how volunteering can become a core part of their culture and DNA and help them become purpose-driven organizations."

Samara Jaffe, Co-Founder & Executive Director, HR Transform:

"The next generation of employees care about working for purpose-driven organizations that give back to their communities. HR Transform is laser-focused on the future of workplaces, and we believe that social impact will play an important role in that equation. We are thrilled to have Goodera at the event to help visualize what workplace social impact and volunteering could look like and have our participants volunteer as part of HRT 2022!"

About Goodera:

Goodera is the world's largest volunteering platform. Its hybrid and virtual volunteering platform allow companies to access various curated volunteering opportunities and social causes. Goodera's 200+ clientele list includes 50 Fortune 500 companies and works with 50,000+ non-profit organizations across 100+ countries.

Goodera has also created Karma Hub - the world's largest repository of virtual volunteering opportunities. Their partnerships include companies in more than 100+ countries, with an 80+ volunteer NPS rating, offering activities in up to 15 languages.

About HR Transform

HR Transform (HRT) is brought to you by the same team that created InsureTech Connect, Blueprint, and Manifest. HRT offers unparalleled access to a comprehensive gathering of entrepreneurs, investors, and people leaders, building and inspiring the new world of work. The 2022 event will bring together over 1,200 executives on March 14-16, 2022, at the Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas. To learn more about HR Transform, please visit https://transform.us/