Kenyan Philanthropist Dominic Obadiah Clinches Coveted World Civility Award from US Based International Organization

Receiving World Civility Ambassador Award. From left- Barbara Holmes, Dr Michael Freeland, Amb. Winnie Joy, Dr. Juma Kavod, Amb. Dominic Obadiah, Robinson West, Billy Graham and Dr Ruben West.

Amb. Dominic Obadiah giving a speech. From left is Dr. Micahel Freeland, Dr. Juma Kavoid, Amb. Dominic & ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West

All the 35 ICN Honorees from Kisii, Kenya and the ICN Officials