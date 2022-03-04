Leanne Giavedoni of Unleased Essentials to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MOUNT HOPE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 4, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Life is meant to be enjoyed. Yet for so many people, we are not content with our lives as it is. Often we think about what could be different. But trying to cope with challenges and hardships can be so overwhelming we start to believe we should settle for a mediocre existence. The reality is everyone longs to be healthy and happy and it is never too late to redesign our life and find peace. Seeking out a professional coach who can help us see our true potential is an excellent way to gain greater clarity and awareness and live a happier, more meaningful life.

Leanne is an excellent health and wellness coach, owner of Unleashed Essentials, and the author of Fear Unravelled.

“I work with spiritually-minded people seeking a healthier lifestyle, one that is graced with more prosperity and peace particularly in wellness, relationships, and finance,” says Leanne. “When we face physical and emotional challenges like diseases, hormonal issues, and digestive concerns, it significantly increases our feelings of helplessness. We are plagued by anxiety or stress listening to our own inner critic telling ourselves we are not good enough. I support my clients to overcome these obstacles by coping in more productive ways and taking action that makes a significant difference to help them flourish and soar.”

Through her coaching practice, Leanne’s unwavering commitment, insight, and holistic approach for helping and supporting individuals to unleash abundance, experience transformation, and lead our best lives is making incredible waves. She also refers to it as a balanced life, where we will literally tap into our true purpose and authentic joy.

Leanne’s own path of personal development started over twenty years prior to opening Unleashed Essentials. As a physiotherapist for over 20 years, Leanne underwent her own struggles physically and mentally battling IBS, allergies, PMS, and overwhelming anxiety. Even within her clinic where she had access to holistic modalities like acupuncture, yoga, and massage therapy she wasn’t feeling any better. When her doctor prescribed antidepressants, Leanne knew she had to focus on the conscious creation of her own life. By looking within and realizing she lacked self-love and the right mindset, she began accessing clarity and thinking abundantly. This led to her journey of self empowerment. Today she has helped thousands of clients stuck and struggling by getting to the root cause and following her tried and true methods.

On her journey it became clear to Leanne that while self-love and self-care are similar, there are important differences.

“If you are practising yoga, reading self help books, and removing toxins from your diet those are excellent self care acts but not enough to manifest the life we want for ourselves. When we criticize our looks, our actions, and efforts it’s because we lack self-love.”

Self-love is a mindset that you really are doing enough and its not really about what you do but rather who you are and Leanne says that is another component to feeling successful and happy.

To foster that inner kind of love you must seek ways to uncover who you are, embrace her, and celebrate her in all her form and that requires you to go within, connect to your fearful self and your higher self. That’s the difference between self-care and self-love.

Leanne’s unique powerfully effective program is called The Abundant Life Method where she offers two ways to serve people. One is through her wonderful book Fear Unravelled and through her two distinctively effective coaching programs Ignite your Intuition Group and Abundance Accelerator.

“I do this work for selfish reasons because I hope for a better world. By me helping you take care of YOU then you will be contributing to a better world. There is no need to live in constant fear. You can have the life you want, it can be peaceful, beautiful, and joyful and there is a way to acquire that life and I am more then happy to get you there.”

Close Up Radio will feature Leanne Giavedoni in an interview with Jim Masters on March 8th 2pm EST

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno