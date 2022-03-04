Jonckers Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2022 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service
Jonckers has won Gold in the category 'Award for Innovation in Customer Service - All Other Industries' for their innovative multilingual support solutions.
By innovating the way we work and creating new and dynamic translation workflows, we are able to meet and exceed our customer’s needs – which in turn means they can better support their own customers.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonckers, a global leader in language platform technology and multilingual solutions, was presented with a gold Stevie® Award in the Award for Innovation in Customer Service - All Other Industries category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service on Tuesday March 1st.
— Silke Zschweigert, CEO of Jonckers
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.
Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.
More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.
Jonckers was recognized for their innovative language solutions developed for multilingual customer support. Their proprietary translation platform, WordsOnline, makes use of AI and automation to translate customer queries and insurance claims as fast as possible. A customer query needing translated is returned, on average, within 30 minutes, with the record being just 3 minutes between receiving the request and Jonckers delivering the translated answer. To translate multilingual insurance claims for one customer, Jonckers processed almost 90,000 files in 2020 alone, with the vast majority of these files (78%) being delivered back to the customer in just 4 hours.
The judges commended Jonckers’ revolutionary solutions, remarking on the “excellent innovation in automating translation services using AI, which is a growing field at this point.” They acknowledged that Jonckers’ language solutions improve customer satisfaction, recognizing that it is “truly important to be called "worldwide" by providing your customer service in more languages, to more users around the world.”
Silke Zschweigert, CEO of Jonckers, said the company “is thrilled to be awarded for our exceptional customer service. By innovating the way we work and creating new and dynamic translation workflows, we are able to meet and exceed our customer’s needs – which in turn means they can better support their own customers. This award is a true reflection of the dedication of our localization teams, who routinely go above and beyond the call of duty to deliver outstanding customer service.”
“The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11.”
