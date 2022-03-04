With Millions of Streams on SoundCloud, Flight Take Charge Mixes Rap, R&B, Pop and Electronica
EINPresswire.com/ -- Flight Take Charge is an up-and-coming artist in the music industry. He hit over 1 million streams on SoundCloud as an independent artist. One of his hit songs are called falling which hit 2.4 million streams on SoundCloud. He started off recording music with a phone which didn’t go well at first, now he has a studio set and is making hit songs overall. Opting for more beguiling elements than the straight-forward punch, the hypnotic rather than the more obvious sonic tricks, the understated and hazy rather than the clean lines of mainstream pop, Running is a track that seems to invade your sense using a form of musical osmosis rather than the usual sensory methods.
It is a track built on repetitive cycles and relentless grooves, consistent background dynamics and gentle sonic ebbs and flows. It is only the skittering beats that seem to stand out initially. But the more that you listen to the track, the more it draws you in. The boy/girl vocals require that you meet the song halfway, their often-half-heard tones and textures requiring that the listener leans into the song rather than the artists come to them. And it’s a neat card to play, in doing so the audience is already invested in the song, already drawn in by its spiraling sounds and understated nature already putting the effort in to understand the song and know more.
The wonderfully named Flight Take Charge is a musical ninja, juggling rap and R&B, electronica and no small amount of pop infectiousness and blending them into new forms of love songs, ones which are perfect for the alternative clubland dance floor but could also find a lot of traction with the musical movers and shakers of the more mainstream scenes. And his previous songs blend the same repetitious nature and relatively consistent dynamic plane, something which he has turned into a bit of a sonic signature and his own recognizable style.
It means that he can explore any number of the genre as he chooses, Sonic Heroes was driven by a rock vibe, In Heaven was fashioned from languid R&B, Let’s Fly is modern, almost disco-inspired, electronic pop, but his songs are always recognizable by their cool creative footprint. Running is just the latest in a long line of releases, you can’t fault Flight Takes Charge’s work ethic. More and more artists are abandoning the restraints of working in defined generic boundaries and artists Flight Take Charge are the result. Although there is a core sound built around electronica, alt-pop and chilled dance, Flight Takes Charge allows himself the room to play with whichever additional sounds and styles feel right, both from one song to the next and also within each individual track.
Flight Takes Charge is the perfect example of where the modern composer is today. Untethered by genre and musical tribalism, aided by modern tools and technology and making the music which feels right for them rather than trying to ride whichever musical zeitgeist the cool kids are currently locked into.
Shouldn’t all artists work this way?
###
ABOUT
Flight Take Charge is an artist who makes any genre of music with love and Emotions with the music. He goes by the real name Cortez Young but likes Flight Take Charge instead. One accomplishes flight take charge had been he graduated from high school with a 3.1 average GPA but didn’t want to college and decided to get in the music industry and becoming a YouTube creator, but later decided to go to Northern Illinois University so it be a backup plan.
He hopes he can become the best artist for the new generation and send out important messages for people who need help. Also, he went to the navy but didn’t make through. After that he made some bad decisions but decided to never give up. He loves this quote since he is a superfan of Naruto Shoen jump, and Naruto Shippuden and so on. Flight Take Charge’s goals is to never give up on music and find the right path
LINKS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cortez.young.182
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anime_d_fox
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cortezrayyoung2
YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UC9EQGGh_Fud4VzmgLiLh2Zw
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/35RHZYd4IZd2SyksfyfSaS
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/flighttakecharge
Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/flighttakecharge
Flight Take Charge
It is a track built on repetitive cycles and relentless grooves, consistent background dynamics and gentle sonic ebbs and flows. It is only the skittering beats that seem to stand out initially. But the more that you listen to the track, the more it draws you in. The boy/girl vocals require that you meet the song halfway, their often-half-heard tones and textures requiring that the listener leans into the song rather than the artists come to them. And it’s a neat card to play, in doing so the audience is already invested in the song, already drawn in by its spiraling sounds and understated nature already putting the effort in to understand the song and know more.
The wonderfully named Flight Take Charge is a musical ninja, juggling rap and R&B, electronica and no small amount of pop infectiousness and blending them into new forms of love songs, ones which are perfect for the alternative clubland dance floor but could also find a lot of traction with the musical movers and shakers of the more mainstream scenes. And his previous songs blend the same repetitious nature and relatively consistent dynamic plane, something which he has turned into a bit of a sonic signature and his own recognizable style.
It means that he can explore any number of the genre as he chooses, Sonic Heroes was driven by a rock vibe, In Heaven was fashioned from languid R&B, Let’s Fly is modern, almost disco-inspired, electronic pop, but his songs are always recognizable by their cool creative footprint. Running is just the latest in a long line of releases, you can’t fault Flight Takes Charge’s work ethic. More and more artists are abandoning the restraints of working in defined generic boundaries and artists Flight Take Charge are the result. Although there is a core sound built around electronica, alt-pop and chilled dance, Flight Takes Charge allows himself the room to play with whichever additional sounds and styles feel right, both from one song to the next and also within each individual track.
Flight Takes Charge is the perfect example of where the modern composer is today. Untethered by genre and musical tribalism, aided by modern tools and technology and making the music which feels right for them rather than trying to ride whichever musical zeitgeist the cool kids are currently locked into.
Shouldn’t all artists work this way?
###
ABOUT
Flight Take Charge is an artist who makes any genre of music with love and Emotions with the music. He goes by the real name Cortez Young but likes Flight Take Charge instead. One accomplishes flight take charge had been he graduated from high school with a 3.1 average GPA but didn’t want to college and decided to get in the music industry and becoming a YouTube creator, but later decided to go to Northern Illinois University so it be a backup plan.
He hopes he can become the best artist for the new generation and send out important messages for people who need help. Also, he went to the navy but didn’t make through. After that he made some bad decisions but decided to never give up. He loves this quote since he is a superfan of Naruto Shoen jump, and Naruto Shippuden and so on. Flight Take Charge’s goals is to never give up on music and find the right path
LINKS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cortez.young.182
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anime_d_fox
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cortezrayyoung2
YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UC9EQGGh_Fud4VzmgLiLh2Zw
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/35RHZYd4IZd2SyksfyfSaS
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/flighttakecharge
Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/flighttakecharge
Flight Take Charge
Flight Take Charge
+1 800-983-1362
cffy915@gmail.com