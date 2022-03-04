Sports OTT platform StreamViral partner with Fofic for the Dutch Market
StreamViral, a fast emerging disruptor in the OTT market for sports broadcasting, has partenered with Fofic as their reseller of choice for the Dutch market.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StreamViral, an emerging OTT platform specializing in creating live broadcast channels, has announced a new reseller partnership with Fofic BV to serve the Dutch market.
Fofic, based in Diemen near to Amsterdam, has been selling broadcasting equipment and TV production expertise for the last 47 years.
Marc Burkett, General Manager of Fofic explains “We are seeing a transformation in the broadcast market with the industry adopting more cloud-based solutions meaning we are refining our business model. As we seek the best-of-breed online services to complement our product offerings, StreamViral stood out in our quest to help our customers choose the most effective production cloud solution for their needs.”
StreamViral create customized OTT online channels where both live content and content on demand (VOD) can be played out to range of devices whether it be PCs, tablets, Smartphones and even to applications on SmartTVs. Customers take full control of their own TV channel with different payment options for content. StreamViral pride themselves on utilizing the same enterprise cloud-based platforms and CDN delivery mechanisms that many of the major broadcasters use for their own playout platforms, making it extremely reliable and scalable for subscribers, but at a price point that makes it affordable for even the humblest of organizations.
Burkett continues “Broadcast channels were once only the domain of physical broadcasters, but now on-demand channels such as OTT opens a wide range of possibilities for organizations wishing to monetize their content. It can be sports clubs, but also theatres and other companies with content they want to make available on demand. An OTT solution from StreamViral is ideal.”
Mark Andrews, Chief Commercial Officer at StreamVIral comments “As an 18-month-old company, we have grown quickly and recently decided to take a reseller approach to selling our OTT offerings. We are thrilled that Fofic have decided to be one of the first of our resellers to sign up, and we are expecting more shortly in other territories. We will support Fofic and all their customers, and their customers customer’s, ensuring that everyone in the implementation, managing and viewing chain has a positive experience when working with StreamViral.”
With an expectation that the Sports media streaming rights are expected to grow from current $50 billion to $85 billion in revenues by 2024, according to a ReThink report, Stream Viral are well positioned to offer existing sports clubs and leagues the opportunity to create a subscription based online TV channel. With a shared risk or reward model on offer, it allows everyone from the smaller club to major organizations to monetize their own content and create their own customized broadcast channel.
Anyone wishing to find out more should contact Stream Viral which can be done via the Stream Viral website.
About StreamViral: Based in the UK and supporting global customers, StreamViral offer the most comprehensive Over-The-Top (OTT) as a service video-streaming platform for sports leagues and federations. Their end-to-end white-label solutions are ideally placed to offer live streaming, video-on demand (VOD), encoding, user management, content protection and delivery services. The platform can be customized for branded apps. Their solutions are built on our powerful media cloud platforms, which provides unrivalled flexibility and power across the entire delivery workflow. Contact Stream Viral at support@streamviral.video for additional information.
