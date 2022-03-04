Hải Phòng has new logistics centre

VIETNAM, March 4 -

At the opening ceremony. —VNA/VNS Photo

HẢI PHÒNG — KM Cargo Services (KMCS), a new logistics centre covering an area of two hectares, has been established at Đình Vũ Industrial Park in Hải An District, the northern port city of Hải Phòng.

It is a joint venture among harbour operator Port of Hải Phòng JSC, Sao A D.C Investment JSC from Việt Nam and marine transport company Korean Marine Transport Co Ltd with registered capital of VNĐ34.8 billion (US$1.5 million).

Speaking at the event on Thursday, KMCS Director Nguyễn Hữu Tường said its establishment marks a new step forward for the three companies as it can leverage the trio’s strengths to develop a modern and professional logistics services provider that becomes a role model for others.

The centre is located at Đình Vũ Industrial Park which houses a large number of factories and is near Hải Phòng’s largest ports, such as Tân Vũ and Đình Vũ. Travel to the facility by road is also easy as it is situated near the Hà Nội-Hải Phòng Expressway and just 3km from Cát Bi International Airport.

General Director of Port of Hải Phòng JSC Nguyễn Tường Anh said despite the COVID-19 implications, the volume of cargo through Vietnamese seaports exceeded 700 million tonnes last year, up 2 per cent from the previous year. Container cargos alone reached nearly 24 million TEU, up 6 per cent year-on-year, Anh added.

He further noted that the volume of cargo handled by ports in Hải Phòng grew by around 10 per cent annually.

Hải Phòng is striving to become a national hub for logistics services and sea-based economy under the northern city’s logistics services development plan until 2025, with a vision towards 2030. The city will expand the diversity of its logistics services and improve added value of the services on each tonne of goods going through local ports. — VNS