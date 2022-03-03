Council Sends Four Candidates To Governor For Court of Criminal Appeals Vacancies

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments met today to consider seven applicants for the two imminent vacancies on the Court of Criminal Appeals Eastern Section. After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Council selected the following applicants:

Andrew Freiberg

Thomas Greenholtz

Kyle Hixson

Tracy Jenkins

The Council has forwarded these four names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.

These two vacancies were created by the decisions of the Honorable Norma McGee Ogle and the Honorable D. Kelly Thomas, Jr. not to file declarations of candidacy for retention in the August 2022 election.