Burgum announces Dickinson as site of 2022 Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced that registration is now open for the sixth annual Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education on June 9 at Dickinson Middle School in Dickinson, N.D.

The summit brings together local and national leaders in education to share best practices and engage with educators, administrators, parents and students. It is free and open to the public.

The event will continue to focus on innovative instructional best practices to personalize learning, as well as other community-derived solutions to best prepare young people for the 21st century economy and citizenship. Stakeholder voices from across the state will be sharing stories from their communities targeted at better supporting student learning. Additional details regarding the agenda and information for professional learning hours will be available soon. Reserve your seat today at 2022InnovativeEdSummit.eventbrite.com.

Nominations are being sought for the #InnovativeND education awards, which recognize the great work being done by educators to prepare students for success in a rapidly changing world. By recognizing innovation and best practices, North Dakota can celebrate the work happening in its schools to transform learning for every student. Excellence will be recognized at the student, classroom, building and district levels. #InnovativeND award nominations may be submitted here.