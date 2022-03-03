Legislation to Improve Epilepsy And Seizure Disorder Treatment in Schools Passes the Florida Senate

FLORIDA, March 3 - Tallahassee —

This week, the Florida Senate unanimously passed House Bill 173, Care of Students with Epilepsy or Seizure Disorders, carried in the Senate by Senator Ileana Garcia (R-Miami). The bill provides for the creation of an individualized seizure action plan for a student with epilepsy or seizure disorders to receive health care at school. To ensure students are properly cared for in the event of a seizure, the bill also requires training for school employees that are in regular contact with students who have submitted an individualized seizure action plan to their school.

“For much of my life, epilepsy affected me and this bill is intended to make a difference for those students who may need care like I did,” said Senator Garcia. “Increasing awareness of epilepsy and seizure disorders will ensure the thousands of school-aged children in Florida who have epilepsy or seizure disorders can be safely cared for at school.”

“This bill is so important for parents and ensures that school personnel know what to do if a child has a seizure,” said Karen Basha Egozi, President & CEO of Epilepsy Florida. “Through increased awareness, we can demystify epilepsy and safeguard those who experience it. The unanimous vote today is a testament to the work Senator Garcia put into this legislation, and the power of the story of her own personal journey.”

HB 173 provides for the creation of an individualized seizure action plan for a student with epilepsy or seizure disorders to receive health care at school. The legislation requires parents seeking care for their student to provide an individualized seizure action plan developed by a medical professional to their child’s school. The school is required to provide employees who have regular contact with the specified student a notice of the child’s condition, information on providing the student care in an emergency, and parental and emergency contact information. Additionally, HB 173 requires employees who have regular contact with the student to complete training on how to recognize the symptoms of and provide care for epilepsy and seizure disorders. To help schools meet the training requirements, the legislation requires the Florida Department of Education to identify on its website free online training by national nonprofit epilepsy and seizure disorder organizations.

