Safety project on M-32 in Otsego, Antrim and Charlevoix counties starts March 7
GAYLORD, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing nearly $1.5 million to remove roadside trees and regrade slopes along M-32 from the east Otsego County line to east of East Jordan in Charlevoix County to improve visibility and safety.
Counties: Otsego, Antrim, Charlevoix
Highway: M-32
Closest cities: Gaylord, East Jordan
Start date: Monday, March 7, 2022
Estimated end date: Friday, June 17, 2022
Traffic restrictions: This work will require intermittent shoulder and lane closures.
Safety benefit: This work will provide improved visibility for drivers, and remove roadside obstacles and regrade slopes so drivers can safely stop if they leave the roadway.