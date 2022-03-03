Submit Release
Safety project on M-32 in Otsego, Antrim and Charlevoix counties starts March 7

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

GAYLORD, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing nearly $1.5 million to remove roadside trees and regrade slopes along M-32 from the east Otsego County line to east of East Jordan in Charlevoix County to improve visibility and safety.

Counties: Otsego, Antrim, Charlevoix

Highway: M-32

Closest cities: Gaylord, East Jordan

Start date: Monday, March 7, 2022

Estimated end date: Friday, June 17, 2022

Traffic restrictions: This work will require intermittent shoulder and lane closures.

Safety benefit: This work will provide improved visibility for drivers, and remove roadside obstacles and regrade slopes so drivers can safely stop if they leave the roadway.

