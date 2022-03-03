Middlesex Barracks/ Retail Theft
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A3000839
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/17/2022 0946 hours
LOCATION: Marshfield, VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Kaylee E. Sevene
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VICTIM: Marshfield Maplefields
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a report of shoplifting at the Maplefields in Marshfield, VT. Troopers responded to the store and met with management before reviewing surveillance cameras. Sevene could be seen placing numerous items into her purse and then leaving the store without paying. Sevene was later located and issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court for the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 03/31/2022 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
