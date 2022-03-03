Middlesex Barracks/ Retail Theft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A3000839

TROOPER: Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/17/2022 0946 hours

LOCATION: Marshfield, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Kaylee E. Sevene

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

VICTIM: Marshfield Maplefields

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a report of shoplifting at the Maplefields in Marshfield, VT. Troopers responded to the store and met with management before reviewing surveillance cameras. Sevene could be seen placing numerous items into her purse and then leaving the store without paying. Sevene was later located and issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court for the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 03/31/2022 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Trooper Jacob Fox

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P:(802)229-9191

F:(802)229-2648

E: Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov