Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Been Reselected as a Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers for 2022

logo

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. MIles

Plaque for 2022 AV Preeminent Rating by Nationally Recognized Personal Injury Attorney Timothy L. MIles

Nationally Recognized Personal Injury Attorney Timothy L. MIles Receives 2022 AV Preeminent Recognition

Paraquat Lawyer Timothy L. Miles of Nashville Named a 2021 Elite Lawyer

Timothy L. Miles Named a 2021 Top Rated Lawyer

logo

Nationally Recognized Personal Injury Attorney Timothy L. MIles Receives 2022 AV Preeminent Recognition

picture of man in suit

Timothy L. Miles, a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney

Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Been Reselected as a Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers for 2021 by The National Trial Lawyers Association

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Trial Lawyers Association has confirmed that Timothy L. Miles, a nationally recognized securities class action and shareholder rights attorney from Hendersonville, Tennessee, has been reselected as a Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers for 2022 by The National Trial Lawyers Association. This is Mr. Miles sixth year in a row to receive this to receive this prestigious recognition from The National Trial Lawyers Association.

Membership in the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers is by invitation only and is “extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria. With the selection of Timothy L. Miles by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, [Mr.] Miles has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.” Further, “[m]embership is extended only to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state or region who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile measured by objective and uniformly applied standards in compliance with state bar and national Rule 4-7.”

Mr. Miles, receiving the recognition for the sixth year in a row, commented: “This recognition is especially satisfying because it is from an organization I admire so much, is based in part on nominations by your peers, and in addition to your qualifications, is based upon your reputation, influence, and stature in the legal community which is especially gratifying. I am honored, humbled and proud to have earned this this recognition for a sixth year in a row and would like to thank The National Trial Lawyers Association and all the great lawyers I have worked with and learned from over the last 20 years."

For more information on Mr. Miles and his practice click here.


About Timothy L. Miles

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized class action and shareholder rights attorney from Nashville, Tennessee who was recently featured in The Top 100 Lawyers Magazine. Earlier this year, Mr. Miles was recognized as a 2021 Top Ranked Lawyer; 2021 Top Rated Litigator; and a 2021 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM, his third consecutive year to receive each award. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Top Rated Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2021); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2021); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2021); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019-2021); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits to Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).


Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
141 Saundersville Road, #2202
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com
Website: www.classactionlawyertn.com

Leading the Fight to Protect Shareholder Rights for Over 20 Years

Timothy Lee. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 615-587-7384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

THE LAW OFFICES OF TIMOTHYY L. MILES; ACCOLADES, HONER AND RECOGNITIONS

You just read:

Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Been Reselected as a Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers for 2022

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Timothy Lee. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 615-587-7384
Company/Organization
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
124 Shiloh Ridge
Hendersonville, Tennessee, 37075
United States
+1 615-587-7384
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized securities class action and shareholder rights attorney who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years. Mr. Miles received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee in 1993 and his J.D. from the Nashville School of Law in May 2001, graduating third in his class, and was made a member of the Honorable Society of Cooper’s Inn which is reserved for students graduating in the top ten percent of their class. He is admitted to practice before the Tennessee Supreme Court; the United States District Court for the Western, Middle and Eastern Districts of Tennessee and the District of Colorado; and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a member of the Nashville Bar Association; National Trial Lawyers Association; and Harry Phillips American Inns of Court (Student Member 2000). Mr. Miles has dedicated his career to representing shareholders in complex class-action litigation. Whether serving as lead, co-lead, or liaison counsel, Mr. Miles has helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars for defrauded investors, shaped precedent-setting decisions, and delivered real corporate governance reforms. Judges and peers have repeatedly recognized Mr. Miles’ relentless advocacy for shareholders, as well as his unbendable ethical standards. For example, Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, which is by invitation only and is “extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria.” The National Trial Lawyers Association explained the significance of this honor: “With the selection of Timothy L. Miles by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, [Mr.] Miles has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.” Further, “[m]embership is extended only to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state or region who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile measured by objective and uniformly applied standards in compliance with state bar and national Rule 4-7.” Mr. Miles other recognitions include: - AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020) - AV® Preeminent™ Attorney – Judicial Edition (2017-2020) - Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Elite Lawyer of the South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019). - PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com by Martindale-Hubble® (2018-2020). -America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by Lawyers of Distinction (2020). -The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubble® (Feb. 2015). -Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, Lawyers of Distinction (2019) -Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019). -Superb Rated Attorney, (10.0 out of 10), the Highest Rating Possible by Avvo. -Avvo Top Rated Lawyer (Avvo 2017-2020). -America’s Most Honored Professionals – Top 1% (American Registry 2016-2018).

Timothy L. Miles

More From This Author
Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Been Reselected as a Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers for 2022
TOXIC INFANT FORMULA REMINDER: LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST MAKERS OF ENFAMIL AND SIMILAC
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds Holders of Investigation of Paypal Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Shareholders
View All Stories From This Author