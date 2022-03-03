The Governor’s Race is On for Deirdre Gilbert

Deirdre Gilbert in foreground with candidates in background

Race for Governor as an Independent

Deirdre Gilbert is reminding the Texas voters there’s more to choose from than just a two-party system.

We are in danger from a corrupt system that demands nothing more than our liberties. In November, we must elect to put people in place that will fight for the sanctity of democracy, true democracy.”
— Deirdre Gilbert, Running for Texas Governor
HIGHLANDS RANCH, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the race for the next governor of Texas, gubernatorial challenger, Deirdre Gilbert is reminding the Texas voters there’s more to choose from than just a two-party system. Though Gilbert was first to file and enter this race, most media outlets and pundits have ignored her. “I’m so excited to serve but I’m competing against a two-party system that the founding fathers warned would be dreaded as the greatest political evil under the Constitution,” said Gilbert.

George Washington in his farewell presidential speech stated that “the alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism. He goes on to say that “the disorders and miseries, which result, gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation, on the ruins of Public Liberty.”

"We are now seeing agitated communities that do nothing but in-flame animosity of one part against another," says Deirdre Gilbert. We are in constant danger from a corrupt system that demands nothing more than our liberties. In this election in November, we must grasp the seriousness of a divided state and choose to put people in place that will fight for the sanctity of democracy, true democracy.

Gilbert adds that she faces some barriers of the known and unknown, but she intends to stand up for what is right. She knows that the foundation of the state cannot stand any longer on the muddy grounds of corruption and ill-gotten gains and must be replaced with a solid foundation, her being elected as the next Governor of Texas.

About Deirdre Gilbert
Gilbert is an African American woman who has worked tirelessly in her community and is simply fed up with the shenanigans of the political atmosphere. She's worked on the denial of voting rights in local elections within Missouri City and MUD District issues. She has spoken before the Texas Legislature and U.S. Congress in Washington D.C on civil rights. Gilbert has helped shape legislation regarding whistleblowers, medical malpractice, and education. Deirdre Gilbert is not afraid of a battle and is willing to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.

The core of Gilbert's message is Justice for All. To connect with Gilbert, visit her online at https://gilbert4gov.com; they can go to
https://deirdre-gilbert.com or https://nmmaa.org. Gilbert can also be followed on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

The Governor's Race is On for Deirdre Gilbert

