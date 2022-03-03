John Torbitzky formally sworn in at Eastern District

3 March 2022

Joel Christensen, general counsel for ARCO Construction Company, served as naster of ceremonies. Bill Snead, Tim Reichardt and Fischer were the guest speakers.

Torbitzky received his bachelor of arts degree, cum laude, from Saint Louis University and his law degree, summa cum laude, from the Saint Louis University School of Law. Prior to his appointment to the Court of Appeals, Torbitzky was in private practice and served as a law clerk to Fischer at the Supreme Court of Missouri from 2012 to 2014. In 2018, he received Missouri Lawyers Weekly’s “Up and Coming” Award.

Torbitzky is a board member for the Cornerstone Center for Early Learning and is the vice chair of The Missouri Bar’s Access to Justice Committee.

