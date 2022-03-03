Black's Creek Ammo Amnesty Program ends March 31

Shooters who are looking to shoot their steel-component ammunition at Black's Creek Public Shooting Range have until the end of March to do so this year.

The “Ammo Amnesty” program gives shooters the opportunity to use some types of steel-component ammunition — bimetal or steel-jacketed —that normally are not allowed at the range. It also serves as an educational opportunity about different ammunition types and the potential fire risks associated with shooting steel-component ammunition.

The program takes place during the winter months when the risk of fire is low, and this year kicked off on Nov. 1. The program ends on March 31, subject to weather conditions.

Steel cored (green tip) and incendiary/tracer rounds are still prohibited. As always, shooters will have to bring their ammunition into the range office for approval at check in.