Add Security And Flexibility To Wi-Fi Devices With New RP-SMA Jacks
Amphenol RF expands its reverse polarity SMA portfolio with new straight jacks designed for flexible micro-coax cable types with tamper-resistant options.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of our popular SMA connector series with additional reverse polarity (RP) configurations. These RP-SMA jacks are compact and lightweight connectors that feature a high-strength design for use with various ultraminiature micro-coax cable types. RP-SMA front-mount bulkhead and crimp jacks are ideal for vibration resistance applications that require a less bulky, flexible solution such as Wi-Fi devices.
These RP-SMA jacks provide excellent electrical performance up to 6 GHz and feature the same secure threaded coupling mechanism as the standard SMA interface. They are manufactured with durable gold-plated, brass bodies and gold-plated, beryllium copper contacts. The straight crimp versions of this connector are designed with a larger back end which increases the compatibility options of other connectors that may be paired with them. While the additional bulkhead RP-SMA can be fastened on the inside of a panel or enclosure to provide extra security for sensitive systems.
RP-SMA connectors used with micro-coax cable types offer a high degree of flexibility which can stabilize the electrical characteristics even if bent. This interface is extremely versatile and can be used in a variety of applications and conditions for broad design possibilities.
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
