Talented young photographer Reinhardt Kenneth displays his evolving natural talent through the lenses of his camera

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reinhardt Kenneth, a photographer from Indonesia, shares his vision for 2022, which includes future new projects targeted at celebrating harmony. The talented photographer will display his originality through his art, which he frequently shares on social media. The upcoming ventures will express his ideas on a larger scale.

The photographer, who is currently based in Los Angeles, has collaborated with several major industry publications. The late Franca Sozzani, ex-editor in chief of Vogue Italia, discovered Reinhardt's work when still in his teens and featured his work on Vogue Italia Online just a few months after starting photography at the age of 14. This was followed by a couple of Art Basel Miami features and a digital exhibition at The Louvre at 16. He continued to expand after graduation, landing his work on magazine covers featuring hot celebrities such as Kyle Richards, Tana Mongeau, Nikita Dragun, Jessica Belkin, Tessa Brooks, and many others. In addition to being featured in Hollywood Life, GQ, and Marie Claire, he is now shooting for Harpe's Bazaar, L'Officiel, and Elle.

Reinhardt is a photographer with a lot of talent. He began his career by competing in amateur competitions when he was 14 years old. Reinhardt was born into a fashion-forward household and has always had a keen eye for art. Diana M. Putri of Diana Couture is a well-known celebrity fashion designer who has worked with A-list celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Nicky Minaj, Janet Jackson, Carrie Underwood, and others. Reinhardt was able to assist his mother's creative direction in securing placements for her brand in Hollywood's extremely competitive market. He relocated to Los Angeles in 2017 to continue his photography education at The Art Institute of California-Hollywood, where he received numerous accolades and was recognized by the institution. In 2020 Reinhardt found his calling, so he began broadening the message behind his photographs to speak against xenophobia, which the Asian community was experiencing as COVID-19 spread around the world. Reinhardt has set a new aim for himself for 2022: to take his vision to new heights he has never seen before by bringing humanity together through his art.

For more information about Reinhardt Kenneth, please visit his website here.