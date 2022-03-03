CRESA Selects wtec’s “smartengine” Platform for Network-powered Lighting and Sensor Infrastructure
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cresa -- the world’s largest occupier-only commercial real estate company – today announces its partnership with wtec – a global developer of technology dedicated to innovation, reducing environmental impact, and enabling smart building use cases throughout the built space – by selecting the smartengine platform as its preferred future-proof infrastructure technology for energy-efficient smart lighting and fine-mesh sensor network.
wtec’s smartengine platform comprises network-powered, low voltage smart building technology that delivers real-time IP data from its fine-mesh sensor network while powering and controlling LED fixtures with best-in-class energy efficiency and achieving savings up to 75%. Open APIs connect to building systems for additional savings from HVAC optimization, and to smart building apps for wayfinding, asset tracking, space management and analytics
“Buildings and users are becoming more connected and agile, so it is exciting to have a partner able to support them with relevant technology for smart and sustainable spaces,” says James A. Pirot, Managing Principal/Project Management at Cresa. “The smartengine platform provides a proven infrastructure for plug-and-play upgrades as technology advances and use cases evolve.”
Adds Tim Miscovich, Chief Commercial Officer for wtec. “Cresa’s Smart Building Solutions platform is setting a precedent for technology in the smart and sustainable built space. Having produced several successful projects together over the past few years, this partnership was the next logical step.”
The smartengine platform provides buildings with a fine mesh “skin” of senses including temperature, occupancy, air quality, Bluetooth, and a “neural” network for IoT devices, both of which can be accessed as real-time data over a cyber-secure open API. The technology’s scalable architecture makes it quick to install and commission, easy to administer and flexible for building changes.
About wtec
wtec develops pioneering technology with a clear focus on sustainability. Developers in Silicon Valley and Frankfurt, Germany consistently work on innovative products and solutions that are successfully used worldwide by dozens of leading Blue Chips. Driven by developing for technological innovation, and benefits for people & environment, wtec contributes to the creation of real value and true building intelligence. For more information, please visit wtec.io
