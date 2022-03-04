Kingsview Partners Welcomes Wealth Manager Ashli Newcomb

Former Edward Jones Advisor Opens Kingsview Partners Office in Paris, TN

Ashli Newcomb's strong desire to elevate the standard of care for her clients continues to advance our goal of transforming the industry.” — Kingsview Partners CEO Sean McGillivray

GRANTS PASS, OR, US, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsview Partners today announced the opening of their newest office in Paris, Tennessee. Partner and Wealth Manager Ashli Newcomb joins the firm with ten years of industry experience.

Driven by a passion for advising her clients in a transparent, understandable way, Ashli is thankful to be aligned with an independent Registered Investment Advisory firm, where she operates under a fiduciary standard. Along with the benefits garnered by Kingsview's multi-custodian, fee-based platform, she also has the freedom to provide truly client-centric strategies. Ms. Newcomb's comprehensive suite of services includes holistic financial planning, professional portfolio management, streamlined performance reporting and collaboration with tax and legal professionals.

After graduating from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Ashli began working with Edward Jones in July 2012, making the jump to Kingsview's independent RIA platform in 2022.

Ashli's primary clientele is comprised of strong, capable women who are solely responsible for managing their wealth. They have often been referred to her due to a recent divorce or the loss of a loved one, and are beginning a new chapter in life that may feel overwhelming.

Her areas of focus include:

• Retirement Income Strategies

• Wealth Strategies

• Estate & Legacy Strategies

• Entrepreneurs & Business Owners

• Portfolio Reviews

"Kingsview is pleased to welcome Ashli, with her impressive skill set and client-focused philosophy, as a Partner and Wealth Manager," says Chief Executive Officer Sean McGillivray. "Our industry has done a poor job of engaging clients and delivering on the promises they make. Ashli's strong desire to elevate the standard of care for her clients continues to advance our goal of transforming the industry."

# # #

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance, and our comprehensive tax preparation service, Kingsview Strategic Tax Consulting. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., TD Ameritrade Institutional, Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.