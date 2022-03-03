Proof and Wood Launches Seasons 2021 – A Limited Edition Whiskey
Proof & Wood Ventures has just added another special release blend of rare whiskies to its lineup - Seasons 2021.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proof & Wood Ventures, the spirits company founded by spirits industry veteran Dave Schmier, has just added another special release blend of rare whiskies to its lineup - Seasons 2021.
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter, each of the seasons generates changes in temperature that affects how the spirits in a barrel cycle through the wood and change the flavor of the spirits. Bottled at 105 proof, Proof and Wood's Seasons 2021 reflects an unusually long aged spirit, in this case a TN Bourbon from 2003 that has endured over 72 seasons in the barrel.
Proof and Wood's Dave Schmier explains, “These four 18 year-old barrels had amazing savory deep flavors and spicy cinnamon and cigar notes, but was certainly leaning towards the edge of being overly woody. While it was tempting to bottle them as single barrels, ultimately blending these ancient barrels with some younger and sweeter whiskies created a whiskey that is better than the sum of its parts.”
The whiskies in Seasons 2021 include the aforementioned 2003 TN Bourbon, 2007 American Light Whiskey distilled in Indiana, 2015 Bourbon (75% corn, 21% Rye, 4% barley) distilled in Indiana and 2013 99% Corn Whiskey distilled in Kentucky.
The Corn Whiskey and Bourbon offer a sweeter counterpoint to the musty notes of the older TN Bourbon, allowing the desirable older flavors to be highlighted as well as balancing out some of the harshness of the wood. The American Light Whiskey does a great job of bridging the gap, bringing some more lightness and fruit-like flavor to the blend while still adding some spicy cinnamon and clove-like notes to the finish of the product.
Seasons 2021 was supposed to be released in 2021, but supply chain and production issues delayed launch until 2022. Seasons 2021 is a limited edition of approximately 1000 bottles that are beautifully packaged in a gift box. There will be select national distribution across the US with a suggested retail price of $200.
ABOUT PROOF & WOOD VENTURES, INC.
At Proof & Wood Ventures, Inc., we invest in and develop spirits brands, and age our own spirits. Our core business is sourcing and bottling fine American whiskies, but we also import other high-quality spirits from around the world that were not available in the US previously. Founder Dave Schmier is delighted to be able to create both cocktail-friendly bottlings for value-focused bartenders and high-end collectors’ editions for connoisseurs.
“Our name comes from the two things we control as a blender and finisher of fine spirits, and the two things that are incredibly important to any spirit’s flavor: the proof it’s bottled at, and the wood of the barrel we age it in,” Schmier says. “That is who we are.”
Awarded with the American Icons of Whiskey 2022 - Independent Bottler, by American Whiskey Magazine.
