Public Hearing on the Striped Bass Draft Amendment 7 Set for March 29

Contact: Cheri Patterson (NHFG): (603) 868-1095 Emilie Franke (ASMFC): (703) 842-0740 March 3, 2022

Concord, NH – In partnership with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASFMC), the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a hybrid public hearing on Striped Bass Amendment 7 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. For those wishing to attend in-person, the event will be held at the Urban Forestry Center, 45 Elwyn Road, Portsmouth, NH.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) is seeking public comment on management options under consideration in the Striped Bass Draft Amendment 7 to address issues facing striped bass management. This amendment contains alternatives to address:

Management triggers

Recreational release mortality

Stock rebuilding plan

Conservation equivalency

To read the Striped Bass Draft Amendment 7 visit http://www.asmfc.org/files/PublicInput/AtlStripedBassDraftAm7forPublicComment_Feb2022.pdf.

Those wishing to join the virtual hearing should register in advance at https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/6557659292797688075. Virtual attendees will not be able to provide public comment without registering before the hearing, but may attend in listen-only mode by calling (951) 384-3421 and entering access code 269-324-049.

Stakeholders are encouraged to provide input on the Striped Bass Draft Amendment 7 either by attending state public hearings or through written comment. Public comment will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. (EST) on Friday, April 15, 2022 and should be mailed to Emilie Franke, FMP Coordinator, 1050 N. Highland St., Suite 200 A-N, Arlington, VA 22201, faxed to (703) 842-0741, or emailed to comments@asmfc.org (Subject line: Draft Amendment 7).

The NH Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife. and marine resources and their habitats. Learn more about the NH Fish and Game Marine Division at www.wildnh.com/marine.