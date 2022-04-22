Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Plumber in Oklahoma with Mesothelioma to Call Attorney Erik Karst ofKarst von Oiste about Compensation that Might Exceed a Million Dollars

"We are urging the family of a plumber or skilled trades worker who has mesothelioma anywhere in Oklahoma to call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation." ” — Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA , USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging the wife or adult children of a former plumber or skilled trades worker with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Oklahoma to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation compensation analysis along with specifics of how to increase the value of the claim. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he has been assisting plumbers with this rare cancer for two decades.

"A plumber with mesothelioma could have had exposure to asbestos on a daily basis-especially before 1982. A commercial plumber could have been exposed to asbestos in a factory, power plant, school; hospital, oil field-refinery, at a military base, etc. A residential plumber could have been exposed to asbestos making repairs to a home's boiler-furnace, changing out plumbing pipes, changing out pipe valves-or gaskets, or tearing out sections of insulated walls looking for a plumbing leak.

"If your husband or dad is a former plumber with mesothelioma anywhere in Oklahoma-before you retain the services of a lawyer to assist with financial compensation, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center’s free services are available to a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Oklahoma including communities such as Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Broken Arrow, Lawton, Moore, Midwest City, Enid, Edmund, Moore, or Stillwater. https://Oklahoma.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Oklahoma, we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Stephenson Cancer Center: https://stephensoncancercenter.org/.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, West Virginia, Florida, Wyoming, Oregon, Louisiana, and Washington. However, mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer does happen in Oklahoma as the Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in Oklahoma include US Navy Veterans, Fort Sill Army Base in Lawton, Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, and the U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot in McAlester, oil-gas production workers, power plant workers, public utility workers, oil refinery workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, machinists, millwrights, mechanics, auto brake technicians, construction workers. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma