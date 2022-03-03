Route 2031 Lincoln Way Remains Closed Due to a Slide in White Oak Borough

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a portion of Lincoln Way (Route 2031) in White Oak Borough, Allegheny County, remains closed to traffic due to a slide.

Lincoln Way closed overnight between Stewartsville Hollow Road and Coulterville Road due to a landslide. In the interest of public safety, the department will keep the roadway closed until further notice. Traffic will be detoured via Stewartsville Hollow Road, Colonial Manor Road, and Route 30.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #