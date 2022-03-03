Route 1005 to Return to Two-Way Traffic Tomorrow

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that Route 1005 (Mann's Narrows Road) north of Burnham will return to two-way traffic tomorrow morning around 9:00. Since early January, PennDOT has been enforcing an alternating traffic pattern with temporary traffic signals. The restriction was necessary to accommodate repair work to a retaining wall.

On Friday morning, drivers should be alert for flaggers in the roadway as signage and the temporary signals are removed and the road is swept. Short traffic delays are possible.

The contractor will return to this location later this spring to complete roadway paving that is a part of the repair project. George S. Hann & Son, Inc. of Fort Littleton, PA, has been the contractor for this work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

