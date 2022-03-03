Bridge Replacement Project to Begin on Cedar Street in Lititz Borough, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – A local bridge replacement project on Cedar Street in Lancaster County is scheduled to begin Monday, March 14.
The bridge spans Lititz Run between Klein Lane and North Lane in Lititz Borough.
Weather permitting, the bridge will be closed Monday, March 14. A detour will be in place using Route 772 (Main Street), N. Water Street, and Front Street.
Work is expected to be completed by May 6, 2022. H&K Group, of Hummelstown, PA, is the prime contractor on this $1,404,500 project.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018
