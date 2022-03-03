Bridge Replacement Project to Begin on Cedar Street in Lititz Borough, Lancaster County

​Harrisburg, PA – A local bridge replacement project on Cedar Street in Lancaster County is scheduled to begin Monday, March 14.

The bridge spans Lititz Run between Klein Lane and North Lane in Lititz Borough.

Weather permitting, the bridge will be closed Monday, March 14. A detour will be in place using Route 772 (Main Street), N. Water Street, and Front Street.

Work is expected to be completed by May 6, 2022. H&K Group, of Hummelstown, PA, is the prime contractor on this $1,404,500 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018