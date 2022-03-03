Prominent Palm Beach Philanthropists Commit Time, Talent, And Treasure To Establish Centennial Endowment
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of the “Ambassador’s Circle” of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach recently met and committed their time, talent, and treasure to help establish the organization’s Centennial Endowment Fund. The Endowment Fund is one of many programs and events that The Army has scheduled to help celebrate its 100-year anniversary of charitable service in Palm Beach County.
The prominent Palm Beach philanthropists were hosted by the Honorable Beverly White Yeager at her Palm Beach Home with the purpose of discussing how the Circle could effectively promote The Salvation Army’s brand, programs, and activities. In addition to Yeager, the Circle of distinguished women currently includes the Honorable Mary Mochary, Kathryn C. Vecellio, Holly Holden, Suzanne Mott Dansby, Paula Mikus, and Paula Butler.
“I am elated by the gracious commitment of the Ambassador’s Circle to help promote the brand, programs, and activities of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County,” said The Honorable Beverly White Yeager. “The Circle is proud to be among the first of 100 prominent leaders who are willing to pledge their financial support to help the organization continue to ‘Do the Most Good’ for another 100 years in our Palm Beach Community.”
“We are honored to have such incredible women as members of the Ambassador’s Circle,” said Area Commanders Majors James and Leisa Hall. “We are additionally grateful for the expertise and support they will bring to The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County.”
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, among the largest global nonprofit providers of social services to people living in impoverished communities around the world, is celebrating its Centennial Anniversary this year. The organization has locally helped countless Palm Beach County individuals and families overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services since 1922.
For more information, please visit https://salvationarmyflorida.org/westpalmbeach or contact Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications for The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County at (561) 686-3530. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.
About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County - The Salvation Army (established in 1865) has been serving Palm Beach County since 1922 as an evangelical part of the universal Christian church supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 100 years.
