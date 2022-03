Banner Concussion Center Uses SMARTfit Technology

Concussion Rehab on SMARTfit

SMARTfit’s Gamified Programming is Highly Engaging and Measures a Full Range of Cognitive Function and Physical Mobility

CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMARTfit’s gamified technology rapidly enhances cognitive function and physical mobility by training the brain and body to work more effectively together. This proven approach improves results for a variety of rehab, wellness, and human performance applications. It’s perfect for concussion rehab.Banner – University Sports Medicine and Concussion Specialists use SMARTfit as a key component of their comprehensive approach to concussion care. They provide baseline concussion testing for children and adults to identify neurocognitive, balance, fine-motor and visual integration challenges.“SMARTfit is a smart choice,” says Elizabeth McQueary, OT, and Concussion Specialist. “I really enjoy this tool. I use it every day with almost all of my patients. They love it! Some refuse to leave without working out on SMARTfit. It is a great tool that advances otherwise basic care plans and makes it more engaging and motivating for patients.I use it for patients from all age groups. My youngest patient is 7 and my oldest is 70. It is so versatile and maximizes my ability to treat in the short time available. I use my iPad to choose programming and I can easily change things up as I go. It gives the patient insight into how they are doing because you can track results and show how they perform one day to the next.I find SMARTfit’s Dual-Task Cost tests and retests helpful as a great way to track, objectively, how a patient is progressing and how they improve over time. They are a great time saver to print out data that can support the benefits of the treatment and assist in effective and clear documentation.SMARTfit is wonderful. I can use it in so many different ways and it is a great tool in my clinic.”To learn more about Banner’s concussion program, including a webinar with Elizabeth McQueary, click here About SMARTfit Inc.At SMARTfit, we have designed a neuro-cognitive gym programmed to enhance human performance and brain-body health in all populations. Our gamified interactive training arena simulates real life, allowing the brain and body to strengthen together. Additional information about SMARTfit is available at www.smartfitinc.com