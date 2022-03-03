A Showcase of Georgia Talent at Inaugural Georgia Food + Wine Festival
March 24 - 27, 2022, Marietta, Georgia
Guests will get to sample over 400 varieties of wine, beer and spirits tastings at the main event on Saturday. Live music, Georgia celebrity chef demonstrations, great restaurants, artisans and more.”MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of the peach state’s best culinary talent will be highlighted at the inaugural Georgia Food + Wine Festival, at Jim R. Miller Park, March 24 - 27, 2022. The festival’s kick-off event, Drinks, Meat ‘n’ Three, its master classes and cooking stage demos on Saturday and Sunday showcase chefs and beverage experts from Georgia, including the state of Georgia’s only Master Sommelier. The participating chef/authors on the “Georgia Celebrity Chef Stage” will be signing copies of their most recent cookbooks immediately after their cooking demonstrations on Saturday and Sunday.
— Festival Co-Founder, Jan Gourley
Thursday, March 24 – “Drinks, Meat ‘n’ Three” 11:30 am - 1:30 pm, Jim R. Miller Park
The festival Kick-Off Luncheon with whiskey, beer and wine tastings - and a variety of Meat ‘n’ Three lunch plate combos. Celebrity guest chef/Pitmaster, Bryan Furman will be preparing fantastic pit-smoked meat options and sides.
Friday, March 25 – 11 am - 4:30, “Classes from the Georgia Masters”, Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria A variety of master classes featuring cooking demonstrations with some of Georgia’s most celebrated chefs, beverage demonstrations and tastings from winemakers and beverage experts. Each class offers the attendee an opportunity to taste culinary creations/bites with paired wines, beers or featured signature cocktails. *Classes from guest chefs/authors will include a signed copy of their most recent cookbook.
Class Schedule: CLASS 1: 11 am - 12 pm: “Best of Sparkling Wines”, featuring Eric Crane, Advanced Sommelier and Pastry Chef Graciela Marquez-Felice, Gabriel’s Bakery; CLASS 2: 12:30 - 1:30 pm: Georgia’s only Master Sommelier, Michael McNeill and Delicato Wines. CLASS 3: 2:00 - 3:00 pm: Matthew Raiford, Chef/Farmer/Author and Rodney Strong Wine Estates tastings - includes a copy of Raiford’s cookbook, Bress ‘N’ Nyam; CLASS 4: 3:30 - 4:30 pm: “Whiskey and The Saltwater Table” with Top Chef - Bravo TV, Whitney Otawka, Chef/Author and a premium whiskey tasting flight with Beam Suntory beverage expert, Tim Heuisler, Beam Suntory - includes a copy of Otawka’s The Saltwater Table.
Saturday, March 26, 1 – 4 pm, "Savor, Georgia Food + Wine Festival" Jim R. Miller Park
A fun afternoon of culinary and beverage tastings, with live music, celebrity chef demonstrations, interactive stations from several world-renowned beverage experts. Tickets include a souvenir glass for unlimited beverage tastings from hundreds of wines, beer and spirts exhibitors, and each guest will receive an RFID wristband which will be pre-loaded with $10 in Tasting Credits, additional credits will be available for purchase throughout the festival. Savor will also feature over 50+ restaurants from around Georgia and the South with a variety of culinary options, along with artisans from all over the region. Guests will enjoy the Georgia Celebrity Chef Stage, presented by Southern Cast Iron magazine, featuring cooking demonstrations from Matthew Raiford, Whitney Otawka, and Publix Aprons Cooking School. *Stage tastings limited to the first 50 people in attendance for each stage session. Celebrity author cookbook signings will be available following cooking demonstrations. Cobb Travel & Tourism’s “Bubbles & Brews Alley” will feature Cobb County’s most popular breweries and distilleries. The Marietta Daily Journal Music Stages will showcase Scott Thompson & The Lowdown Band and Les & Wes Duo. The festival’s official charity partner, MUST Ministries will hold a Silent Auction featuring a variety of items and services, from luxury and beauty, to travel and one-of-a-kind entertainment and dining opportunities. *free parking, 21 & older only event, no pets allowed.
Sunday, March 27, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm, “Sunday/Funday” (Family-friendly event)
An affordable ($20 admission ticket, with children 12 and under free) fantastic festival finale with live music and a variety of delectable restaurants, artisans and a variety of beverages for purchase. A family friendly event with something for everybody in the family, including a free Kids Zone, with free inflatables and kids activities. There will be a variety of official festival beverages available for purchase for 21 and older - including beer, wine and cocktails. The Sunday/Funday Lounge will feature specialty drink stations for purchase: Mimosas, Sparkling Wines and Bloody Mary Bar. The “Georgia Celebrity Chef Stage” will feature cooking demonstrations from Georgia’s best loved chefs including Virginia Willis, Food Network Kitchen and James Beard Foundation award-winning chef and Jernard Wells chef/author and award-winning television host appearing on CLEO TV, the Food Network, the Cooking Channel and the Oprah Winfrey Network, celebrity guest chefs and more. Don’t miss “Georgia’s Best Whiskey Cocktail” challenge with some of the area’s best bartenders and mixologists competing for the title. The Marietta Daily Journal live music stage features J. Scott Thompson. Each ticket includes an RFID wristband pre-loaded with 10 Tasting Credits. Children 12 & under are FREE, free parking, no pets allowed.
The Georgia Food + Wine Festival is a culinary and beverage celebration that showcases Georgia’s celebrity chefs and beverage experts. The inaugural festival offers a wide variety of events for all tastebuds and budgets, including “Savor”, the main event on Saturday with over 400 varieties of wine, beer and spirits tastings, cooking demonstrations on the “Georgia Celebrity Chef Stage”, and 50+ restaurants and artisans from around the south. The VIP Lounge at Savor, presented by Publix offers a fully catered experience with open bars, early access, live music, VIP Parking and more. The festival takes place this spring in Marietta, March 24 - 27, 2022 at Jim R. Miller Park, which is located just off I-75 and Windy Hill Road, minutes from The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park. The full festival line-up can be found here, Schedule of Events. Individual event tickets and ticket packages are available at Georgia Food + Wine Festival Tickets. Stay and Play Packages are available at official host hotel, Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria. The most up to date festival information is available on the Georgia Food + Wine Festival website.
