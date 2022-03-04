Dallas Chart-Topper Releases First Christian Single

Stephanie Lee aka Lady Redneck releases "After The Rain, You'll Find The Son" on March 4, 2022.

It’s through the trials of life, the hardest things we go through, quite often that we draw near to the Savior. We find Him and He is always there with open arms.”
— Lady Redneck

DALLAS, TX, USA, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past 3+ years, Stephanie Lee aka Lady Redneck has been releasing her brand of quirky country music. She has racked up nearly 70K Spotify streams on her hits like "I Dented Your Truck" (#1 iTunes South Africa) and "Don't Try To Take Our Guns" (Top 10 UK). Most of these streams occurred in the past 12 months. In the meantime, Ms. Lee has amassed a huge social media following of over 1 million strong. But, it's her faith that remains the most important thing in her life.

Not afraid to wear her heart on her sleeve, or let her feelings be known, Lady Redneck is offering up her first Christian single release, "After The Rain, You'll Find The Son." The self-penned track drops at retail on March 4th.

“It’s through the trials of life, the hardest things we go through, quite often that we draw near to the Savior," Stephanie says. "We find Him and He is always there with open arms.”

ABOUT LADY REDNECK: For Stephanie Lee aka Lady Redneck, writing songs about her downhome roots and everyday life comes naturally. Raised in a musical family from the small town of Howe, Idaho (population 23), Stephanie grew up playing mandolin, fiddle, bass, guitar and drums, performing all over the pacific northwest in Dusty Boots. The family band sold over 40,000 units! After going solo, Lady Redneck has released numerous original and cover songs to the delight of her more than 1 million social media followers. She is a Josie Music Awards nominee.

Stephanie Lee is a dark chocolate lover and a workout-a-holic. She loves her family, her Savior, and her country. Now living in Texas, she also speaks Spanish and a little Cebuano.


www.ladyredneck.org
https://www.facebook.com/ladyredneck.org
https://instagram.com/lady_redneck_music
https://twitter.com/Lady_Rednecky

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

